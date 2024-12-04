Her Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Has Terminal Cancer And Asked Her To Leave Him So She Can Spend Her Final Days With The Love Of Her Life

A little under a year ago, this 36-year-old woman started dating her 38-year-old boyfriend. From the get-go, he was quite honest with her about how he had just got out of a marriage to his 37-year-old ex-wife Lexi.

Her boyfriend and Lexi were college sweethearts, and they spent over 10 years together. Six years ago, Lexi was diagnosed with cancer, and her boyfriend remained by her side as she sought treatment.

It took years for Lexi to get better, and when she did, she asked for a divorce. Ouch, right?

“She told him that after surviving cancer, she wanted to truly experience life by traveling around the world and wanted to do it by herself,” she explained.

“This was 3 years ago. I know it sounds bad, but I always thought she was [mean] for leaving her husband after he stood with her during the cancer. It is supposed to be “in sickness and in health,” [not] just in sickness.”

Several weeks ago, Lexi returned to America after traveling the world, and she asked to have dinner with her and her boyfriend.

Lexi was sickly sweet to her and told tales about her travels throughout the entire evening. Lexi stated she was ready to get back to an average life after playing globe trotter.

While Lexi did come across as delightful and kind, she could tell she was putting on some sort of an act. Then, this week, Lexi phoned her up, asking if they could meet in private.

Lexi did ask that she not tell her boyfriend about their little meeting, which she agreed to, as Lexi made it seem like what she had to discuss was an important matter.

When she met up with Lexi, Lexi confessed that she came home to America because her cancer returned, and this time, it’s terminal. Lexi is refusing treatment, so she doesn’t have much time left on this earth.

“She said that I was “lovely” and that she was really sorry about the timing, but she was going to get back together with my boyfriend because he was the love of her life,” she said.

“She added it would be better if I graciously left by myself to avoid any drama. I was [taken] aback by this, as you can imagine, and tried to argue, but she radically changed her tone and bluntly told me this was not up for debate.”

“She said I had to break up with my boyfriend in the next week and be fully out of our apartment by the end of the month, or she was gonna “do it for me.” I am very conflicted about this. It is obvious that Lexi is acting kinda crazy, but in some way, she does have a point in that it would be better if I just left to avoid the drama.”

If Lexi is dead set on winning her boyfriend over, she doesn’t think she wants to put up a fight with a woman who’s going to die pretty soon and stand in the way of true love.

That being said, she loves her boyfriend, too, and she doesn’t want to walk away from him. If he was the one who dumped her to be with Lexi in her time left, she would be sympathetic, but Lexi isn’t filling her boyfriend in on the truth.

She thinks Lexi is the worst, which she knows is a terrible thing to say about someone who’s going to pass away soon, but she can’t hide her feelings.

Do you think she should let Lexi have her boyfriend?

