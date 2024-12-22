Her Dad Has A Secret Family In Another Country, And He Only Just Told Her After Keeping Them Hidden For 14 Years

This 25-year-old woman’s 52-year-old dad has been keeping an enormous secret for the last 14 years: he has a hidden family in another country.

Now, her mom and dad divorced sixteen years ago, and her dad had already moved to another country for his job a year prior to them splitting up.

She was never informed of her parents ending their marriage until three years after the divorce when someone caught her dad wearing a wedding ring.

He had gotten married to another woman but never told anyone about this. She was so little at the time that she didn’t really know how to bring up the fact that he was wearing a wedding ring yet divorced, so she didn’t end up confronting him.

Despite her dad moving away, he made sure to see her for her birthdays, and he would visit for several weeks to a month then.

He also called her pretty much every week to check in and was there for her high school and college graduations and her grandfather’s funeral.

When she ended up in the hospital for a bit of time, he was there to see her, and he purchased her a car when she turned 16, so he was a good dad to her.

“We went on family vacations together (my mother would tag along too, even though he didn’t want her to) over the years, and when I was in college, I met up with him for a week alone in Italy,” she explained.

“My mother still loved him all these years and never dated or remarried. She thought cultural (Middle Eastern and Muslim) and family pressures caused him to think he needed to earn more and move overseas for that.”

“3 weeks ago, I went on a trip to Asia and stopped to visit my father on a few-hour layover midway. We had a wonderful time, as we have a pretty good relationship now, and I went about my trip.”

She mentioned she would stop by to see him again in Asia in the near future. But the day she returned to America, her dad flew in, which certainly surprised her.

While her dad was in America, he told her about the secret wife and 10-year-old daughter he’s been keeping away from everyone, well, except for his family members.

She was completely shocked when he shared the news with her, as she was under the impression her dad lived by himself.

It turns out her dad did live alone for a while and only moved in with his wife when they celebrated seven years of marriage.

Her dad said he was attempting to move home to America and get a new job there so he could be closer to her, which didn’t happen, and he was worried about making his new wife “uproot her life.

As for her 10-year-old half-sister, she knows she exists, but this was the first time she learned about the little girl.

Her dad mentioned that he kept his family hidden away, as he never came across the right opportunity to let her know about them. He then worried he would mess her up in some way if he did spill his secret.

“I feel very betrayed by the situation. My father didn’t abandon me, but with the exception of a couple weeks out of the year, he was an absent father,” she continued.

“I thought it was because he wanted to chase a big career in opulent cities and have fun as a bachelor. Knowing that he was instead a family man all this time is crushing. The secret is hard for me, too, as it was manipulative to keep something that important away from me. And all of his side of the family knew.”

“I don’t really know how to feel. We have met up a couple [of] times, and I’ve asked questions, but I still can’t believe he hid a second life from me. Any perspective is appreciated. I’m not sure how I want to move forward.”

