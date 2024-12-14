Her Ex Threatened To Leave Their Toddler Alone Outside In The Snow If She Didn’t Take Her

kaloriya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

This woman and her ex are no longer together, but they share a 14-month-old daughter together. Her ex has always been an incredible dad, full of love and patience.

He’s the kind of guy who always pitches in to go above and beyond, and she can’t say that there’s ever been a red flag regarding his abilities as a dad.

Their custody agreement is that her ex sees their daughter Monday through Wednesday, though the court ordered his days to be 6 hours on Thursday, overnight on Friday, and then she gets their daughter back by 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Since her ex got a different schedule at his job, they switched to Monday through Wednesday to accommodate that, though lately, they’ve been back on track with the court’s weekend days.

Yesterday, her ex asked if he could give their daughter back to her one day earlier than anticipated. She mentioned that would not be possible, as she was supposed to be working that day and her job isn’t flexible.

She was concerned that she would get fired if she had to take time off to watch their daughter. Her ex stated that he was super stressed out and in need of assistance.

She offered to find someone to watch their daughter, but she couldn’t find anyone who was able to do this. She then made food for him and brought it over, and wanted to know if he would like her to take their daughter just for the night, as she did have to go to work that following morning.

Her ex reassured her that he was feeling better and that he didn’t need any help. So, she went home and reached out to his mom to ask that she just double-check on him.

Then, she got a crazy text from her ex, and he said, “I can’t do this today. She has been screaming for an hour and I’m not ok. I don’t care if you’re in Layton; I’m dropping her off at your door with her bag and leaving. You better hurry back. Sorry.”

“He didn’t do it because I called him asap and asked him if he’s actually insane. Our toddler could DIE in this cold or wander off and get hit by a car,” she explained.

“I asked him if he wanted our daughter to die. He just sobbed; I cooled off and told him I’m very sorry he’s struggling, but this was unacceptable. I informed him I WOULD be going to pick her up and be calling the police to make sure he didn’t leave her somewhere.”

She did have the police come to check on him and ensure their daughter was safe. She then met the police at her ex’s house and picked their daughter up.

She’s unsure of what to do, but now she has family members from her side and her ex’s side yelling their opinions at her.

Some people believe she desperately needs to get her ex some kind of help, while others think she needs to get her lawyer involved and gain full custody.

She frankly doesn’t feel motivated to help out her ex when he made such a dangerous threat. She lives on an extremely busy road, and it was cold and snowing when her ex threatened to drop their daughter off at her house alone.

She might just be too mad to think about her ex rationally, though. Oh, and her boss was very sympathetic to her and gave her the day off so that all luckily worked out for her, and she’s not about to lose her job over this.

“I had PPD bad enough that I was in psychosis and hospitalized at some point. I get the mental health issues. I shaved my head bald during psychosis and wanted to drive myself off a cliff,” she said.

“I also have a mental health disorder that is an ADA disorder. But I’ve never put my daughter in danger or even thought about doing so. I get medical treatment and work hard on my issues.”

“I’m not even doing so good myself RN. My room is a mess that I spent 4 hours cleaning the last two days. I’m depressed, too.”

“But I’m so furious he actually planned to leave her there alone, a 14-month-old that BARELY walks but would instantly crawl around and get hit by a car.”

