Her Fiancé Accused Her Of Being Jealous Of His Female Friend, But He Paid More Attention To This Girl Than Her On A Night Out

kues1 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In just two months, this 26-year-old woman will be marrying her 27-year-old fiancé, but you’re going to be doubting that’s the right thing for her to do when you hear all about his new female friend.

Her fiancé plays on a frisbee team, and approximately four months ago, this girl joined in. When her fiancé’s frisbee team held a little party to celebrate the end of their season, her fiancé was all over this new female friend of his.

He sat on the opposite end of the table from her so that he could chat with his friend. He even got up to get water for the two of them, but ignored her completely.

While she is capable of getting water for herself, it was surprising to her that her fiancé just paid her no attention, and that’s not like him.

“When we all got up to go, my fiancé (who is crazy tall) told her his coat was the perfect size for the two of them (he’s [constantly] pointing out how short and tiny she is),” she explained.

“He proceeds to open his coat and invite her inside with him, where he closes it and wraps her up.” Every single person in their group instantly quit chatting and blankly stared her way.

After her fiancé let his friend out of his coat, everyone began giggling uneasily. As the night wore on, they all ended up at one frisbee player’s home, and her fiancé placed his friend’s shoes inside of his own while commenting more on how tiny and adorable she happens to be.

Later on, they all wound up at a bar, where her fiancé continued to ignore her existence in favor of fawning all over his friend.

Her fiancé purchased a drink for his friend and got a separate tab when she already had one going. Her fiancé kept on ordering drinks for his friend and even offered to carry her belongings on several occasions.

This girl did sprain her thumb, but that’s certainly going overboard. When the night finished, her fiancé invited his friend to sleep over at their place without asking her since this girl’s Uber was super pricey that far into the evening.

Her fiancé’s friend did stay over, and two additional people did as well, so that made it a bit less awkward for her.

“The next morning, he goes out to breakfast with her and the other two teammates but doesn’t come back until 11:30,” she continued.

“That would be fine, but we were supposed to be at my best friend’s son’s birthday party at 10. After all of this, he acts like nothing is wrong and has since told me that I’m too jealous. But he’s also joining a soccer team now with her and two of our other friends??”

“It kind of feels like he has a crush on her, but I don’t know if I’m overreacting or how I should bring it up without making it seem accusatory.”

If this was my man, I would be calling off the wedding, as it seems like he’s falling hard for his new friend. Imagine how he treats his friend when she’s nowhere in sight.

