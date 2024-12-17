Her Fiancé Wants To Put His Disabled Son In A Care Home After Their Wedding, So She Might Call It Off

In just a couple of months, this woman is set to marry her fiancé, Eric. Eric has three children – one from an ex-girlfriend and two from an ex-wife.

Eric’s oldest is his 15-year-old son named Brian, who is disabled, and Brian’s mom walked out of their lives quite quickly, insisting she could not deal with Brian’s disability.

After Brian’s mom left him, Eric met another woman who he went on to marry and have two kids with, but she ultimately left him over Brian.

Eric has been left caring for Brian on his own ever since, though throughout the last year, she’s pitched in to help with Brian, too.

Brian is in a wheelchair, and he does need an intense level of care. His disability is predominantly a physical one and not an intellectual one, and she has never heard Eric complain about having to be Brian’s caregiver.

“While we were discussing wedding planning, Eric told me he’s planning on moving Brian to a care home after we get married,” she explained.

“I was shocked; I asked why, and he avoided answering, saying, “It’s for personal reasons.” I tried to get him to explain why because I found his decision unbelievable.”

“He said something about “re-arranging family dynamic” and wanting us to live “normal family life.” I was floored at this point.”

She dropped the subject, though, as Eric was evidently upset, and she did not want to keep fighting with him about Brian.

She suspects that perhaps Eric is burnt out from caring for Brian nonstop, but she believes that since he’s a dad, he doesn’t have a right to toss his child out of his home.

Brian is still a minor too, which bothers her even more that Eric wants to move him into a care facility. She’s so unhappy with Eric’s decision that she might call off her wedding.

She’s not convinced it’s the best choice to cancel her wedding, as her mother-in-law weighed in, insisting she needs to stay out of it and support Eric.

Her own mom and dad want her to not let her feelings about Brian being moved into a care home be the reason why she doesn’t walk down the aisle.

Her parents think that Eric is doing everything in his power to make them all happy, and that’s the motivation behind moving Brian.

Regardless, she’s left wondering if it’s wrong of her to rethink her wedding.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read