Her Husband And Best Friend Kept It A Secret From Her That They Slept Together

ptizza_dodo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last decade, this 31-year-old woman has been close to her 34-year-old best friend. Her best friend knows everything there is to know about her, including details of her intimate life with her husband.

Now, she’s forever held one rule close to her, and that is to never, ever get with a friend’s former flame. She hates sharing a guy with her friends, and that’s her personal preference.

When she began dating her 37-year-old husband, her best friend was thrilled for her. She was aware that her best friend and her husband had been friends in the past.

Of course, she told her best friend all of the dirty details regarding her relationship, and her best friend applauded her.

Five years later, she’s married, and she and her husband hit a tough spot in their marriage. During one argument, her husband blurted out that he did something with her best friend, which horrified her.

She quickly called her best friend to get her side of the story, but her best friend denied it all the way and wondered why her husband would make such a thing up.

That’s clearly been weighing on her, and she finally heard the truth today.

“Today, he started a fight, and I asked him, has he slept with her? And told me yes. A couple of times,” she explained.

“I asked her; she confirmed. She told me that was one [or] two months before we started dating and that she didn’t want to tell me. They had talked then and said that they won’t tell me that.”

ptizza_dodo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She confirmed [to] me that he wanted to tell me that at [the] start [of] our relationship, and that he didn’t want problems one day when we have kids. And she begged him not to tell because that would ruin our friendship.”

Her husband and best friend proved to be utterly selfish in their motivations for keeping it a secret from her that they slept together.

Her heart is now broken, and she’s left reeling. After all, she told her best friend in extreme detail about her physical connection with her husband, and she didn’t once spill the beans.

She feels like they both stabbed her in the back. If her friend had mentioned that she slept with her husband, she wouldn’t have given him the time of day.

Oh, and the only reason her husband finally fessed up is because he spotted some texts where she revealed some problems they were having to her best friend. Her husband felt furious with her best friend, so he told the truth.

She doesn’t see how she can continue on with her best friend, and as for her husband, she doubts he will be able to regain the trust he just lost.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read