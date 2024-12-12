Her Husband Destroyed Her Wedding Day After Suggesting She Was Fat In Her Dress

Wirestock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last 11 years, a woman who goes by @noiwontthanks on TikTok says her wedding has basically haunted her because her husband single-handedly wrecked what was supposed to be one of the happiest days of her life.

After being shocked by the sheer number of comments on TikTok she’s come across from women who feel like they got to the altar and only then realized after the fact that marrying their husband was a major miscalculation, she’s opening up about her own wedding day horror story.

Not wanting to be the center of attention with all eyes on her, she opted for a small wedding ceremony with just an officiant present, and she tied the knot.

She was elated, and the judge who presided over her ceremony mentioned it meant so much to him to see happy couples and asked if she and her husband would come back to visit in a decade.

Strange side note: nearly a decade to the day is when her husband sprung it on her that he wanted a divorce, but back to her wedding day.

Barely a minute into being a married woman, she agreed to come to see the judge for a little visit in 10 years and joked that she hoped to still fit into her wedding dress.

Her husband jumped in with his own remark, saying perhaps she’ll end up being smaller by then.

She stared at her husband, who was completely serious about hoping she would drop some weight, which is such a sad thing to say to a bride on her wedding day.

“My heart just broke, and I looked at the judge, the magistrate, and he was like floored,” she explained. “And he said, ‘Son, you just got married,’ and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not crazy. My intuition is correct; I’m not crazy; this is bad.'”

Wirestock – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She says that her husband gaslit and psychologically abused her to the point where she was convinced that she was an insane drama queen.

She can see now that her husband “hated her guts from the beginning,” and she can see that she is not the terrible things he told her she was.

Her story broke my heart! I can’t picture the person you love and want to spend the rest of your life with being so cruel.

“I cried in the bathroom before walking down the aisle. Shouldn’t have done it. Divorcing now after 16 years,” one woman commented on her video.

“My ex-husband shoved the wedding cake in my face. That’s when I knew and should’ve left then,” another woman said.

“I found no joy in planning my wedding. My mom had to drag me to pick out my dress. I should have known,” a third chimed in.