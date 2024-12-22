Her Husband Filed For Divorce After Her Daughter Lied To Make Him Seem Like A Creep

Dennis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Over five years ago, this woman got married to her husband, and he always got along well with her 19-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

While her husband never forced himself into the role of playing dad to her daughter, he always jumped in to help her daughter if she needed anything.

Back in November, her daughter unfortunately lied about her husband to make him seem like a creep. Her husband accidentally walked in on her daughter when she was in the bathroom without clothes on.

He obviously knocked, but her daughter didn’t answer, making it seem like nobody was inside. After that incident, her husband apologized, as he had genuinely made a mistake in thinking the bathroom was unoccupied.

Yet, her daughter went around telling everyone in her family that her husband intentionally walked in on her so he could see her without her clothes on.

Her daughter painted her husband out to be a creep, her family freaked out, and her daughter refused to fix the mess she made with her lies.

So, her husband ultimately moved out of the home, and she worried he would file for divorce over the cruel thing her daughter did to him for absolutely no reason.

After her family kept texting her husband vile things, he requested a divorce. He’s generously allowing her daughter to keep the car he bought her as well as paying for this last bill on her college tuition for 2024, but he won’t be helping her daughter out in the future.

Her daughter single-handedly destroyed their family, and she lost her husband in the process. He has officially served her with the divorce papers, and she and her daughter moved out of the house he owned.

Dennis – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She’s living with one of her friends while she picks up the pieces, and she has no idea where her daughter has moved to. Her husband paid for everything, and she’s struggling to be able to afford an apartment on her salary alone.

Her daughter attempted to speak to her soon-to-be ex-husband, and he then obtained a restraining order. Her daughter violated that as she tried to fix the mess she made, and her soon-to-be ex-husband got her daughter arrested.

He’s threatening to file a defamation suit against her daughter if she keeps trying to contact him, and he wants her to leave him alone, too, as he’s done.

“My daughter will have to drop out of college because my ex is now refusing to continue covering anything else for her and has retracted his offer to continue paying,” she explained.

She recommended that her daughter drop out and find a job, as she’s in no position to financially support her. Her soon-to-be ex-husband is not willing to speak to her about any topic outside of their impending divorce.

“He said he would have been supportive and assisted for a while until I could get on my feet, but it’s clear we only want to use him, his generosity, so he is done,” she added.

“He wanted to void the prenup we have but will now follow the prenup to the letter, meaning I will basically get nothing in the divorce.”

“I don’t want anything, I just want him back. Even with everything that happened, I still want my husband, the kind, caring, sweet man I had: I want him back. I need him to come back. I told him my daughter moved out of the house and asked again if we could try to fix our marriage, [but] he didn’t even respond.”

What’s sad is that her family is still sending her soon-to-be ex-husband crazy messages, and he feels like nobody ever respected him – not her, not her daughter, and not her loved ones.

The last she heard from her soon-to-be ex-husband, he wanted to know if she had signed the divorce papers yet, as he means business. There’s no bouncing back from this now.

She’s been crying herself to sleep every night, and she’s still hoping there’s some way she will be able to reconcile with him.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read