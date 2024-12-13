Her Husband Got Deported, Doesn’t Have A Job, And Expects Her To Send Their Kids To Live With Him In Columbia

JorgeIvan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Seven years ago, this 33-year-old woman married her 36-year-old husband Jay, and now she’s ready to file for divorce, as she’s no longer happy with her life.

She has three children: a 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and two sons with Jay, who are six and three.

“I feel emotionally, physically, and financially drained, and after doing everything I could, I’ve concluded divorce is the best option,” she explained.

In October of last year, Jay got into some trouble, which required him to be on probation and pay restitution. She covered all of Jay’s legal expenses, and she paid for him to get an ankle monitor.

Prior to marrying Jay, she knew he was not here in America legally, and he ultimately got deported after being detained over the summer. He’s living in Columbia, as we speak, along with his mom.

Jay has been badgering her to give him money ever since last October, which she has been doing (she gives him approximately $600 a month).

She had to give up the place they were renting, as the majority of her paycheck was already going to making the rent, and she is living with her sister.

“Jay hasn’t worked in 5 years due to worsening health issues caused by poor self-care—long hours, energy drinks, and unhealthy eating,” she said.

“I did everything I could to help him: found clinics, paid for insulin, and supported him. But I’ve always been the primary breadwinner, even working two jobs to keep us afloat.”

Last month, she was able to use some of her airline miles to book a flight to Columbia to see Jay and her family watched her kids for her.

While she was down there, Jay insisted on her moving there with their kids to be with him, stating they could all move into his mom’s apartment, which is empty right now.

But that apartment has zero furniture, Jay isn’t working or making money, their kids hardly speak Spanish, and it’s not like Jay’s mom can help them.

She declined, but Jay pushed her to change her mind, as he believes the boys will be “better off with him.” Jay then asked her to quit paying for her insurance and her car so she has extra money to give to him, but she said no to that request.

“I already send $300 biweekly, but it’s never enough. Yesterday, I told him I can’t keep sending money. He got upset, saying I’d be less stressed with two fewer kids in the house and could work two jobs again,” she continued.

“He thinks this would “solve” everything, but I’m done. I won’t send my boys there, and I won’t abandon my kids or let him manipulate me.”

