Her Husband Punched Her Son’s Friend For Slapping Her Backside And Saying He’s Always Had A Crush On Her

If you touch someone inappropriately, that’s assault, and it’s unfortunate this 40-year-old woman’s 18-year-old son fails to see things this way.

A couple of weeks ago, her son’s 19-year-old close friend was over at their house as per usual. She was in the kitchen that day when her son’s friend walked past her and slapped her backside.

She was so horrified she was left standing there, speechless. Her son’s friend laughed, and she kept quiet, not wanting to destroy her son’s friendship.

“After a couple of days of overthinking, I pulled the friend aside when he came over again and told him how inappropriate his actions were,” she explained.

“He admitted he’d “always had a thing for me,” but I firmly told him this could never happen again. I thought the situation was handled, but it kept weighing on me, so I decided to confide in my husband.”

Her 47-year-old husband was livid when she filled him in on what her son’s friend did to her. He simply remarked that he would take care of things.

She had no idea what that even entailed, but several days after disclosing this to her husband, it all came to light.

Her son’s friend stepped into their house, and her husband unleashed his wrath on the teen. He literally attacked her son’s friend.

Her husband punched the kid, tossed him on the table, slammed him around some more, and then kicked him out of their home while yelling expletives at him. She was in a different room when this all occurred, but it still shook her and left her feeling ill.

“When my son found out, he wasn’t angry at his friend—he was angry at us,” she continued. “He thinks I overreacted by telling my husband, and he feels his dad went way too far.”

“Now, my son is barely speaking to us, and the atmosphere in the house is incredibly tense. I feel like I’ve completely messed up.”

“I wanted to protect myself and set boundaries, but now I’ve caused a huge rift in our family and potentially ruined my son’s friendship. My husband insists he did the right thing, but I’m questioning everything.”

She’s left wondering how she can fix things with her son and if there was another way she could have dealt with his friend.

I think breaking apart her son’s friendship is the least of her concerns. It’s more worrisome that her son is upset with her and her husband and doesn’t understand how wrong his friend was.

What do you think?

