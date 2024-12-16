Her Husband Ruins Christmas Every Year And Makes Her Cry, So She’s Considering A Divorce

svetograph - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last 11 years, this 40-year-old woman has been married to her 39-year-old husband, and they share three kids together.

She says that, for the most part, their marriage is going well, but there are often occasions that have left them frustrated, and they’ve had to work to solve those not-so-wonderful moments.

While you might be thinking that doesn’t sound so abnormal, what is unusual is that her husband has ruined every single Christmas, leaving her in tears each year.

When she was little, her family made the holiday season incredibly special, full of fun, games, movies, and Christmas songs. She has never had such a nice Christmas ever since she got married.

Her husband believes he has autism, even though he has not been officially diagnosed due to money and time, and he blames that for wrecking every Christmas since he is not down to celebrate in any other way than how he did it as a kid.

“If it’s not what he ate for breakfast growing up as a kid, it’s not Christmas,” she explained. “If I want the kids to wait to open presents so we can all be present, it’s a problem.”

“If I ask for help making Christmas Dinner, it’s unreasonable because he wants to spend time with the kids (and his mother always cooks); if I cook any of the 2 vegetables he bothers to eat, I’ve ruined it for everyone.”

“If I suggest playing a game, I’m told not to bother the kids because they want to look at [their] new toys (even when they’ve asked to play a new board game they got). I want to watch a Christmas film, I end up watching it by myself.”

She has tried her hardest to work out ways for them to reach a middle ground or some kind of understanding, but her husband won’t budge.

She has not even attempted to speak to her husband about compromising throughout the last several years, as whenever she does, he snaps that he has autism, so he is unable to deal.

Her mom actually got involved after watching her sob every Christmas, but her husband now complains that her mom can’t grasp what it’s like to have autism.

“I am now at a point where I am dreading Christmas; it always seems to end up with me upset and disappointed,” she continued.

“In his defense, the kids don’t know to expect anything different [from] what I have written, and they seem happy; I just know that a family Christmas can be so much more.”

“It seems stupid to break up a marriage over a couple of days, but I have thought about it. I just can’t see a way forward for things to improve.”

