Her Mom’s A Proud Homewrecker Who Only Pursues Married Men

This girl’s mom is, well, a proud homewrecker who only pursues married men in her romantic life. Unsurprisingly, her mom’s relationships always end up going down in flames.

Her mom is obstinate, and although she’s unlucky in love, she’s convinced she should keep on chasing guys with wives.

She just wants to vent about her mom since there’s nothing she can do to make her change her ways. Her mom’s latest flame is a married man who also happens to be her mom’s coworker.

Her mom’s fling has a son, and he’s more invested in her mom than being a dad. She pointed out to her mom that this was going to end in a disaster. She wasn’t wrong, and her mom actually lost her job over the affair.

Then, the guy’s wife found out about her mom, and that hardly slowed this man down. Instead, he kept coming over to their house.

He even called her mom up at 2 a.m. to complain about his wife finding out about their relationship. This guy is over at their house so frequently it makes her feel like she’s stuck in her house.

She’s so disgusted by her mom, but her mom says if she doesn’t like it, she can leave and find somewhere else to live. It hurts that her mom picks her love life over her own child.

Some of her mom’s best lines for why there’s nothing wrong with pursuing married men include:

“It’s not hurting anyone; his family doesn’t know.” (In this case, they do know)

“He makes me happy! Don’t you want me to be happy?” (She feels this really underscores how selfish her mom is)

“It’s not like I’m going to get hurt.” (Yet, her mom seemingly lost her job over the latest affair)

“He’s not bothering you, so why do you care?” (She is bothered, and she’s told her mom this, but her mom doesn’t want to hear it)

“It’s better if they’re married. You can have your fun and then send them off to their families.” (This is just downright gross to her – there’s no way around it)

She’s not a fan of cheaters or her mom’s latest guy, and it really upsets her that her mom thinks it’s perfectly fine to sleep around with husbands.

She’s pleaded with her mom on many occasions to stop, but she won’t, and the repercussions don’t scare her. She has no idea what she would do, and she’s sick of her mom.

“Though, I don’t even know why I still try with her since she’s made it clear who takes priority in her life. Note to self: Don’t be like mom,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

