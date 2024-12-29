Her Mother-In-Law Keeps Asking For Her Heirloom Wedding Ring Back And Wants To Give It To Her Son’s Affair Daughter Instead

Nine years ago, this 34-year-old woman got married to her 40-year-old husband, and her husband’s family has treated her dreadfully for the majority of the time they have spent together. Unfortunately, her in-laws all live close by, so they’re not exactly able to escape them.

Now, her 65-year-old mother-in-law previously managed a real estate firm and was a realtor as well. Her mother-in-law assisted her brother-in-law and his affair partner in purchasing a house in secret.

Her brother-in-law’s wife was pregnant with twin babies while all of this was going down, and her mother-in-law helped him keep up the entire lie.

“BIL then two-timed [his] wife and mistress for 3 years; my MIL enabled and lied in wild ways to help him keep it secret (truly),” she explained.

“6 years ago, MIL was discovered to have committed wire fraud, escrow fraud, and possible embezzlement of $300,000+ from her real estate firm. IRS investigated and could not find evidence enough to charge her criminally for embezzlement, but MIL did lose her RE license permanently (her mom paid off the other crimes/settled outside of court).”

“MIL has since been on the verge of a 3rd bankruptcy while trying to sell life insurance to pay her bills. My FIL (70m) is in terrible health.”

The best part is that her mother-in-law blamed her for her brother-in-law’s infidelity. Apparently her mother-in-law feels that when she married her husband, that made her brother-in-law lose out on his best friend and support system.

She and her husband tried to have a discussion with her mother-in-law and father-in-law about this problem and all the other ones, but nothing fixed the relationship with them.

Four years ago, she and her husband attended counseling together in an effort to save themselves from the craziness of his family.

From that, they figured out that only seeing her in-laws two times every year would be the healthiest way for them to manage.

Her husband is still in therapy and goes every week, and he can see how awful his loved ones are since getting an outside perspective.

Three years ago, they did invite her mother-in-law and father-in-law for Christmas that year, and as soon as her husband left the room, her mother-in-law was all over her, demanding that she give back the family’s heirloom ring that she wore as a wedding ring.

Her husband heard what her mother-in-law was saying, and her mother-in-law claimed the ring should go to someone in their family with kids, which they didn’t have. She and her husband refused to give the ring back and tried to move on.

“This year, on Christmas, she asked for it AGAIN. Once again, claiming she wants to give it to our niece (3-years-old, product of the BIL affair) as we haven’t had kids,” she said.

“My husband got angry and shut it down. (We should have just walked out.) MIL stated she wants it to stay in the family; my husband said, “We are family.” I’m so over it. A pregnancy would be very high-risk for me, so this repeated issue is triggering, hurtful, [and] frustrating. We’ve thought about fostering/adopting. My in-laws would not see that child as a ‘true grandchild’ (their issue).”

“When is enough enough? I’m tired of going to even 1 event per year and feeling emotionally abused at the end of it. I’m ready to go no-contact. I don’t want to put my husband in a situation where he has to choose because I did. Our marriage is wonderful, but his family is just too much.”

Their friends are incredible, too, and act more like a family should than her husband’s family does. She’s left wondering what she should do from here.

