Her Mother-In-Law Said She Looked Fat While She Was Trying On Wedding Dresses

silkstocking - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last weekend, this woman shopped for her wedding dress, and her best friend and mom hopped on a plane to help her pick out one of the most important outfits of her life.

She booked several appointments at bridal boutiques located in the town where she lives, as well as in a city two hours away from her.

While at the appointments in town, she extended an invitation to her sister-in-law and mother-in-law to come along, as she was attempting to be inclusive.

Things were going well until her mother-in-law came across a dress she loved and wanted her to put on. The dress wasn’t her taste, but she was trying to be receptive to something different.

“The stylist was helping me change into a different dress behind the curtain when my MIL poked her head in to hand me the dress she wanted, took one look at me in the mirror, and said “you look fat,” she explained.

“I was shocked. I replied, “Excuse me??” and she said, “I was joking!” I knew she was not joking and immediately closed the curtain on her face.”

“No one else heard this besides me and the stylist (who did a remarkable job not reacting). The rest of the appointment, MIL sat on her phone, looked bored and irritated, and didn’t look up for any of the other dresses I tried on.”

She would not categorize herself as overweight, especially with a 24-inch waist on her. However, the nasty remark from her mother-in-law sure did destroy the mood for her.

Wedding dress shopping is intended to be fun and happy. You’re not supposed to have your mother-in-law swoop in to stomp all over everything.

silkstocking – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She can admit that what her mother-in-law said reflects more on her character than anything else, but that didn’t make her feel any better, reminding herself of that.

She did let her fiancé know how his mother behaved at that appointment, and he pointed out she is obsessed with being a stick figure and doesn’t have a healthy response to food in general.

“Acting out and making comments like this is not unheard of behavior with her. She can be very judgmental, and I’ve heard her fat shame other people behind their backs before,” she said.

“[It] still kind of boils my blood that she would bring that energy to a day that was supposed to be special and positive.”

“In all honesty, she’s lucky she was invited. But I can pretend like that never happened for the sake of my fiancé.”

“I just don’t know what else could possibly be in store for our wedding and the events around it. She’s unpredictable and has a strange sense of humor that involves putting other people down, but she will likely be contributing to the wedding financially.”

She’s left wondering how she can survive her mother-in-law. What survival tips do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read