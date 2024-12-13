Her Weird Family Secret Is That Her Great-Grandfather Abandoned His Four Kids, Went On To Start A New Family, And Gave Those Kids The Same Names

TikTok - @lacroix_goth - pictured above is Clare in her video

I’m all about a good family secret, and a woman by the name of Clare, who goes by @lacroix_goth on TikTok, has one of the most bizarre ones I have ever heard.

Back in the 50s, Clare’s grandpa was 11-years-old, and his dad one day decided to leave their family behind and walk off.

Not only that, but Clare’s great-grandpa then built himself a new second family after abandoning his first in such an unexpected way.

“So this man abandoned four children in a rural Tennessee town and went and started a whole new family with four more kids,” Clare explains.

Adding to the absurdity, Clare’s great-grandpa named his second batch of kids exactly the same as his first ones.

So if he had, let’s say, a Sally, Mike, Timmy, and John as his first kids, he literally named the kids from his second family those names.

He gave all the kids the same exact first, middle, and last names. But again, the town was so small that they all lived in that Clare bets they all had to know one another.

Getting even more complicated, her grandpa “was a third,” meaning his name had been carried on for three generations.

So when her great-grandpa whipped out names for his second round of children, he made one of his second sons have the same name as her grandpa, meaning one of them had to have technically been a fourth, not a third.

TikTok – @lacroix_goth – pictured above is Clare in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“How can you name someone after you, abandon them, and make a new one and name him after you, too?” Clare wonders.

Clare says just picture living in such an itty-bitty town and then having someone floating around with your same name that’s actually your half-sibling. Weird!

Do you have any strange secrets in your family?