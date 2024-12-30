He’s No Longer Paying For His Daughter’s Wedding Since He Found Out That Her Fiancé Was His Son’s Bully

Do you think that people who were bullies in high school can grow up to be better people in their adult years? I’m not so sure what I think on that matter, but this 50-year-old man is convinced that there’s no way his son’s high school bully should get off scot-free for what he did to his son years ago.

His son is currently 23, and back in high school, he came out as a gay man. That bit of honesty wrecked his son’s high school years, and he was tormented for it.

“He was bullied relentlessly, and it took a toll on his mental health. He’s doing much better now, but those years left scars,” he explained.

He also has a 25-year-old daughter, and a month ago, their family got to meet her 27-year-old fiancé. As soon as he laid eyes on this guy, he knew that he was one of the bullies who destroyed his son’s high school years and made his life a complete nightmare.

He privately spoke to his son to confirm that he was correct about the identity of his daughter’s fiancé, and his son admitted that, yes, that guy was one of his tormentors.

His son pleaded with him to please drop it, though, as he says that he has put the past behind him and doesn’t want to drag it back up.

“Here’s the thing: I haven’t moved on. I can’t stand the thought of helping pay for a wedding to someone who tormented my son,” he added.

“I told my daughter this, and she said her fiancé has changed and regrets his actions. She asked me to let it go for her sake. I said I’m happy for her but that I can’t, in good conscience, fund the wedding.”

So that’s it. He is no longer funding his daughter’s wedding after finding out that she’s about to marry the person who hurt his son so deeply.

His daughter is livid and insists that he’s disciplining her for a past event that she was not even involved in at all.

As for his wife, she would like him to change his mind and foot the bill for the wedding like he previously said he would, but he can’t do that.

He genuinely believes that paying for his daughter’s wedding will do nothing but stab his son in the back.

“My son is staying neutral and says he doesn’t want to be the reason for family drama, but I can tell the situation is making him uncomfortable. My daughter says I’m ruining her big day and being petty,” he concluded.

He’s left wondering if it is mean of him to pull the funding on his daughter’s wedding now that he knows she’s about to walk down the aisle and tie the knot with his son’s high school bully.

