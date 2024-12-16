His Dad Unwrapped His Christmas Presents And Sold Them To Fund His Addiction When He Was A Kid

It’s heart-wrenching to hear stories about the loved ones of addicts recounting the toll addiction took on their lives.

Witnessing someone with an addiction destroying not only themselves but those around them is a sad situation to be in.

Boomer Alverson, who goes by @boomaloombaby, is talking about a truly heartbreaking Christmas story that happened to him and his family back in 1998 when he was 10-years-old.

Boomer, his two little sisters, and his parents lived in Arkansas in a two-bedroom duplex together. On Christmas Eve, he and his sisters counted up their presents sitting under the tree before heading off to sleep.

Boomer and his sisters each received three presents, so there were 12 in total wrapped up under the tree. After counting them, Boomer and his sisters went to the room they shared.

They excitedly discussed how much fun they would have the following morning, opening up their gifts. On Christmas morning, Boomer and his sisters were the first ones to wake up in their home, and they rushed into the living room.

“We go in there, and there’s nothing under the Christmas tree at all,” Boomer said in his video. “So we go into our parents’ room; my mom’s in there, asleep.”

“We’re waking her up like, ‘Mom, Mom, Mom, the presents are gone!’ My mom wakes up, she goes into the living room, she just busts out, and she starts crying.”

Puzzled, Boomer and his sisters had no clue what was going on or where their presents had gone. Then, their dad pulled up in the driveway, and their mom rushed out there, hitting their dad as he got out of the car.

Boomer and his sisters followed their mom outside, wanting to know why their mom was sobbing while slapping their dad, and their mom demanded that their dad explain what happened.

At first, their dad told them that they were naughty, so Santa took their presents back. Their mom hit their dad again, and their mom was the one who finally told them the truth.

Through tears, their mom confessed that their dad had unwrapped all of their Christmas presents and returned them.

Boomer and his little sisters then learned that their dad was struggling with addiction and had used the money from their presents to fund that.

“But needless to say, the year 1998, our Christmas was totally ruined, and we had to go back to school and make lies up to our friends about the things that we got, and we didn’t get anything that year,” Boomer continued.

“I remember we had to wait until income tax time for our mom to take us to the store to buy something, and we only got $50 a piece. I’m not saying I’m ungrateful, but that’s the type of parents I had growing up. Merry Christmas.”

Such a sad Christmas memory helped inspire Boomer to be a better parent than his dad was to him.