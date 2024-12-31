His Ex-Wife’s Upset That He Cut Off Her Alimony After She Moved In With Her New Boyfriend

Five years ago, this 41-year-old man got divorced from his 37-year-old wife, and they have one child together: a 12-year-old son.

Now, right after their divorce, his ex-wife stepped in to care for her sister’s 10-year-old son. His ex-wife, his son, and his ex’s nephew all live in the three-bedroom house that he used to share with her.

Close to two years ago, his ex put herself back out there and began dating someone new. She then found out four months or so ago that she’s pregnant with her new boyfriend’s baby, and then her new boyfriend moved in with her.

His ex’s boyfriend has a daughter from a prior relationship, and this little girl has her own room, which means his son shares his room with his ex’s nephew.

Since his son is unhappy about having to share his bedroom, he requested to move out of his ex’s house and into his.

His lawyer is helping him move forward with gaining full custody of his son, and that is something he’s wanted all along, but his son never asked to come live with him, so he didn’t bring it up.

“I also found out from my lawyer that my ex living with her boyfriend gives me the right to terminate alimony in our state (my previous lawyer said it was only if she got remarried). So, I told him to go for it,” he explained.

“The court has ended the alimony. The custody is taking longer and won’t be decided until after the holidays.”

His ex is upset with him for getting her alimony cut off since she was really relying on that money. His ex works just part-time, and her boyfriend used to have a career as a fireman, but he had to retire for medical reasons.

His ex and her boyfriend are not in a good place money-wise, but to be honest, he’s looking forward to having additional cash to invest in his son’s future, which wasn’t possible when he was required to give his ex alimony.

Regardless, he’s curious if it was wrong of him to stop the alimony payments to his ex as soon as he found it was within his rights.

