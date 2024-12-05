His Girlfriend Absolutely Hates His Sphynx Cat And They Constantly Argue About His Pet

ir1ska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual cat

There are certain differences in interest that I think some couples can’t overcome, and whether or not you like animals is one of those.

If you’re an animal lover and a pet owner, but your significant other hates them, or specifically the pet you already entered the relationship with, I firmly believe that a breakup is inevitable on a long enough timeline.

Do you feel the same way, or do you think an animal lover and an animal hater can live happily ever after?

This 43-year-old man says he spent an entire year and a half madly in love with his 34-year-old girlfriend before they made the decision to take the next step in their relationship and move in with one another.

The one major problem with cohabitating with his girlfriend comes down to his pet, a Sphynx cat. Sphynx cats are hairless, affectionate, and cuddly creatures.

“She hates that 1) I hold him in my arms, 2) I sometimes let him sleep with me, 3) that he jumps and walks on the table and countertops,” he explained.

Basically, his girlfriend hates the fact that his cat even breathes the same air that she does. You would think she would have said something about her hatred for the feline prior to moving in with him, yet she didn’t say anything, which I find strange.

What’s even weirder is that when he first began dating his girlfriend, she stated that she thought his cat was adorable, especially when he dressed him up in clothing.

But as time wore on, his girlfriend grew to hate his cat completely. His cat can tell, and when his cat catches sight of his girlfriend, he runs away from her.

“I think she mentioned she dislikes cats a year into our relationship – when we first got together, she said she loves animals and would like to have a farm-styled home,” he added.

They constantly get into fights about his cat, and while he does his best to smooth things over, she only calms down momentarily before complaining all over again about one of those three things he laid out.

His cat really does need a lot of attention from him, and if he avoids his cat, he can tell he feels depressed by the lack of interaction.

He’s left wondering what to do, and he desperately wants to find a way to make this work since he loves his girlfriend, but I do not see a compromise.

Who votes he should pick his cat over his girlfriend? Because I do!

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read