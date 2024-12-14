His Girlfriend Flipped Out On Him For Selling The Taylor Swift Tickets He Bought For Her After She Cheated

Fotoluminate LLC - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 27-year-old man won some money a couple of months ago, and so he thought it would be sweet to purchase Taylor Swift tickets for the Vancouver show for his girlfriend.

He wanted to surprise his girlfriend, as she’s a major Swiftie and has been ever since he’s known her. He paid $800 for two tickets that were located in a great place.

So, while he was trying to do something thoughtful for his girlfriend, she’s been busy cheating on him with a guy from work and not thinking about him at all.

His girlfriend was using his laptop last week to print something out, and he caught sight of her Instagram DMs, which she had not closed out of.

He then saw the flirtatious messages his girlfriend has been sending to her coworker for weeks on end, including all their plans to see one another.

“When I confronted her, she tried to deny it at first but eventually admitted they’d kissed several times and had been having an emotional affair,” he explained.

“I was devastated. These tickets were meant to be a special experience for us, and I couldn’t stomach the thought of taking her after this betrayal.”

“Rather than let them go to waste, I decided to sell them. Given how insane the Taylor Swift ticket market is right now, I managed to sell them for $2,400 – triple what I paid.”

His girlfriend flipped out when she learned that he got rid of the tickets. She’s been barraging him with messages, accusing him of being mean and destroying “her dream.”

She’s arguing that he gifted the tickets to her, so they’re her property. His girlfriend has since riled up her friends and gotten them to send him nasty messages.

He believes he was allowed to sell the tickets since he used his own cash to acquire them in the first place, and he thinks he’s justified in doing so since his girlfriend cheated.

“But she’s making me feel like I took things too far,” he concluded, so he’s left wondering who’s wrong here.

