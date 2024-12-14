His Girlfriend Kissed A Guy At Her Company Christmas Party

This 27-year-old guy is left feeling backstabbed, crushed, and humiliated after his 25-year-old girlfriend kissed some random guy at her company Christmas party three days ago.

They’ve been dating for a year and a half, though they have known one another since back when they were just teenagers.

They never have any major arguments, and while sometimes they get a bit anxious about certain things, they are great at coming to a solution and communicating through any issues.

His girlfriend’s Christmas party was held at a club, and while she was with her coworkers, a 22-year-old guy approached her and started hitting on her. Apparently, his girlfriend said she liked the attention and began flirting with this guy, too.

“She told me he said something like she’s really pretty, etc., to her, and she complimented the guy that he looks good too,” he explained.

“I’m guessing this went on and on, and they ended up kissing; she kissed him back. I am a hopeless romantic type; I thought we are going to get old together, etc., and now, I don’t know what to do. I feel really betrayed. I could never do this to her.”

“What bugs me the most is that she had no reason to do this to me. I always gave her attention, [and] our [physical] life was great; we [talked] about everything. So, I just can’t justify this in my mind. I’m always imagining that the love of my life is kissing someone else, and it breaks my heart every day since.”

His girlfriend told him that she kissed this guy in a text message, and she waited until the night after the Christmas party to come clean.

While he does believe his girlfriend is full of remorse and is genuinely sorry for kissing this random guy, it doesn’t change the fact that he feels like she does not have any respect for him.

He’s left wondering what he should do. Do you think there’s a way to come back from this, or is a breakup inevitable?

