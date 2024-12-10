His Girlfriend Rejected His Proposal Since It Wasn’t Lavish Enough For Her Liking

It takes a lot of guts to propose to someone, and chances are good you already are positive they’re going to say yes before you get down on one knee with a ring.

But what if your significant other says no and rejects your proposal? Do you think there’s any chance of coming back from that?

This 21-year-old guy and his 21-year-old girlfriend have been dating for the last six years, and right after Thanksgiving, he treated her to a vacation.

They went to Hawaii for a whole week, and he was planning on proposing. He had already asked her parents for permission, and he let them see the ring he bought a few days before they flew to Hawaii.

He and his girlfriend have discussed getting married at length, and they both expressed wanting to be married to one another.

“The issue is that she wanted a grand wedding proposal similar to the ones you might see on TikTok/Instagram: Big “MARRY ME” letters on the beach, rose petals on the ground, lights, mariachi, etc.,” he explained.

“I was absolutely on board [with] doing that for her if it made her happy, but that was something to be planned at a beach back at home since I wouldn’t have the resources to plan it for a trip to somewhere we’ve never been, especially because we booked everything as a last-minute vacation just 5 days prior, ironically after she sent me videos of people vacationing in Hawaii.”

So, while he knew he wouldn’t be able to put together that lavish proposal his girlfriend dreamed of, he still thought she would be thrilled to get engaged in such a gorgeous location.

During the first part of their trip, they got into some ugly disagreements, and he thought it would be best to wait to propose until things between them improved.

On day two of their vacation, they went parasailing, and he left the ring in their hotel room, as he was afraid he might lose it on their adventure.

By the time they returned to their hotel, it was after 5 p.m., and he knew he couldn’t propose right then and there, as they wanted to go explore the city, and it was also basically dark outside.

His girlfriend had said she really wanted a sunset proposal, but that just wasn’t in the cards. They went out to dinner and had a great time, though.

After dinner, his girlfriend rested up at their hotel, and at 10:30 that evening, he suggested a romantic night walk along the beach. He figured this would be a perfect moment to propose.

“We got to the beach; the city was very much still awake, and the lights of the buildings and streets combined with the bright moon illuminated the ocean beautifully,” he said.

“We stood there hugging and kissing, both knowing it was a beautiful and intimate moment. I started telling her how much I love her and how I want to be with her my entire life, etc.”

He then got down on one knee and slid his hand into his pocket to pull out the ring, but his girlfriend just said she hoped he wasn’t going to propose to her, as this wasn’t how she pictured it.

His heart was in his throat, and he stood up quickly. Without saying a word, they just made their way to the hotel.

He wasn’t up for discussing what had just gone down on the beach, and he told his girlfriend they could chat in the morning.

The following day, they did talk it over, and his girlfriend pressed him to propose for a second time, but she demanded that he do it at sunset “the right way.” So, on her terms. This means that the first time wasn’t lavish enough for her liking.

He responded that he wasn’t able to propose again since she had already turned him down the night before. His girlfriend backtracked and maintained she didn’t reject him at all; it was just the way he did things didn’t line up with her vision.

They were in Hawaii for an additional four days, and things between them were certainly strained. They do live together, so when their vacation was over, and they got home, his girlfriend left to go stay with her mom and dad. She has since returned to their place, but he doesn’t want to be around her.

He honestly wants to break up with his girlfriend, and he doesn’t see how they can work through this and remain in a happy relationship.

“Is this a valid reason for me not wanting to be with her anymore?” he wondered. “I also don’t think it’s right for me to redo the proposal.”

You can read the original post below.

