His Hatred For His High School Bully Made Him Successful, And Even Though He Finally Got An Apology, He Can’t Accept It

Eugenio Marongiu - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’re someone who cares about success and is driven to achieve certain things in your life, have you ever stopped to wonder what’s driving that desire?

This 24-year-old man credits his high school bully with making him successful in his life, as his hatred is what has been pushing him ever forward over the years.

His bully ruined his first two years of high school with his cutting, nasty words. He was an awkward kid back then, pudgy and more into comics than making friends.

His bully was a popular soccer player who wore his jersey like some kind of badge of honor. His bully ended up switching schools, but after he left, the hate he had for him still burned inside.

His hatred was extraordinarily intense, and he wound up writing stories about how he could get imaginary revenge on his bully.

“My life revolved around the hate I had for him. I got fit because of his words; I cared more for my appearance because of his remarks,” he explained.

“By the time I graduated, I was quite a handsome young man, as my mother called it. I kept on with my life, doing everything motivated with my anger for him alone, just in the sliver chance I could throw it in his face.”

He did not attend college but worked his way up to manage a very lucrative store. He made enough money to buy a car and a house.

He’s dating an incredible girl, and he’s elated with what he has accomplished in life. But he knows he’s only done all this because of the hate in his heart.

A week ago, one of his friends asked him to attend their high school reunion, and he agreed to go. He truly hoped this would be his moment to face down his bully and toss his achievements right in this guy’s face.

After arriving at the party, he had a nice time catching up with old teachers and classmates, and then his bully caught sight of him from across the room. His bully was still wearing that soccer jersey as a source of pride. His bully approached him, wanting to say something, and he engaged.

As they talked, he brought up what he’s done with his life, and his bully said he went on to be a gym coach. He’s married, and he has a child, too.

As his bully revealed what he’s been up to since high school, he couldn’t help but think of modern-day revenge for his cruelty.

“Then he talked to me about our earlier years…and asked for forgiveness; he said that he thought a lot about it and said he was an idiot for making fun of me because I was lonely and different from him; he said he knew I didn’t owe him forgiveness just because he was apologizing,” he added.

“I lied through my teeth, saying something among the lines of “the past is the past.” I excused myself to the bathroom and [began] punching the wall repeatedly. He moved on with his life while I kept thinking about him. Part of me hoped! Begged for him to have stayed the same jerk just so I could have my sweet, sweet revenge…”

“But in the end, I was the jerk; I created my whole life, everything I had, just so one day I could “own” a guy who probably hasn’t [thought] of me for years.”

He knows that doesn’t make him the nicest guy in this story, but he could care less. He still intensely hates his high school bully, and that hasn’t subsided in the least.

He can’t ever forgive his bully because he knows his hatred is what has made him so successful.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read