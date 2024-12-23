His Wife Gave Her Best Friend $10,000 For Plastic Surgery Behind His Back, So He’s Not Paying For The Emergency Surgery She Just Needed

Seven years ago, this 34-year-old man got married to his 32-year-old wife. Overall, they’re financially responsible, and lately, they have been saving up their cash to afford a renovation on their home that’s pretty necessary.

A month ago, he unfortunately discovered that his wife loaned her best friend $10,000 behind his back so that she could get plastic surgery on her chest.

“She didn’t tell me until after it was done, saying it was a “gift of kindness” and that I’d understand because her friend was depressed,” he explained.

“I was furious but let it slide because the money was technically still in the family account, and I figured we’d rebuild.”

Well, last week, his wife suffered from a medical problem that left her in need of surgery. While the problem wasn’t a threat to his wife’s life, her doctor insisted she had to have surgery ASAP to correct it.

After his wife received the bill for her surgery, she expected him to say they could use their savings account to cover the costs.

He pointed out to his wife that he was unwilling to spend the remainder of their money in that account to foot the bill for her surgery since she was happy to give her best friend a big chunk of change without his permission.

“I suggested she ask her best friend to help with the bill. She called me heartless and said I was being petty and punishing her over something unrelated,” he added.

“Her family is furious with me, saying I’m prioritizing a renovation over her health. I told them they’re free to pitch in, but I’m standing my ground. She’s staying with her mom now, and I’m starting to question if I’m being cruel here.”

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to decline to help pay for the emergency surgery his wife needed since she didn’t see a problem giving her best friend $10,000 without asking him first.

He’s upset that his wife didn’t show him any respect, didn’t treat him like a partner, and then didn’t even try to say sorry for what she did.

