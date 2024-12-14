His Wife Was Convinced He Bought A Home For A Secret Girlfriend After A Realtor Randomly Sent Him A Christmas Card

Jenny Smith, who goes by @the_real_jenny_smith on TikTok, is a Georgia-based realtor who hilariously caused a stir among clients after she tried to give them a dose of holiday cheer.

She refers to the incident as “Christmas chaos,” and while it was not funny at the time, she can laugh about what went down now.

Normally, Jenny makes a list of people she wants to send a Christmas card to, and she makes sure to purchase extra Christmas cards in case she needs them, or it slipped her mind to add someone to her list.

Several years ago, Jenny did something thoughtful and kind with her leftover Christmas cards: she decided to randomly send them to some of her clients.

“I really thought people would be happy to get a Christmas card,” Jenny explained in her video.

She then played a clip of a voicemail she received from one of those clients who got her Christmas card, and it will leave you in tears.

The man in the voicemail said to Jenny, “Jenny, this is David, and you sent a Christmas card to my house by mistake, and now my wife is accusing me of buying a house for a hidden girlfriend because supposedly you talked to me back in June. That’s my wife’s number. You need to straighten this out before it gets very, very ugly.”

David begs Jenny to please help him make his wife understand that he didn’t purchase a love nest for some secret flame of his before saying thank you and hanging up the phone.

Jumping in to save the day, Jenny had to have one heck of an uncomfortable conversation with David’s wife to reassure her that he didn’t buy a home behind her back for his side chick.

So there Jenny was on December 21st trying to get David’s wife to calm down, which she admits was super strange.

Jenny is warning you to think twice before committing a random act of kindness, like sending Christmas cards to people you don’t know all too well.

