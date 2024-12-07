His Wife’s Upset That He Won’t Share The Trust Fund Money Set Up For His Kids

Money always has a way of driving a wedge between people, and it’s what’s causing a rift between this 42-year-old man and his 39-year-old wife.

He was married once before his current wife, and he has two children from his first wife: 14-year-old Jake and 16-year-old Anna.

His first wife passed away and left his kids an enormous sum of money. He’s since put that into trust funds for Jake and Anna so it can pay for their college educations as well as whatever else they might need down the line.

“My late wife and I always prioritized their future, and this money is meant to support their goals, whether that’s college, starting a business, or something else they dream of,” he explained.

Then, several years ago, he met the woman he’s married to now, and she has two kids from her first marriage: 12-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old Ethan.

He adores Sophie and Ethan and treats them just like his own kids, Jake and Anna, though his stepchildren still have their biological father in their lives.

He does pitch in financially with Sophie and Ethan’s daily requirements, but their own dad financially supports them as well. He and his wife have also never chatted about merging their money when it comes to Jake and Anna.

“Recently, my wife brought up the idea of using some of Anna and Jake’s trust funds to help with Ethan and Sophie’s upcoming expenses, such as extracurricular activities and potential college savings,” he said.

“She argued that it’s unfair for my biological kids to have such a financial advantage while her children don’t. She believes that as a family, we should pool resources equally for all the kids.”

“I told her that I couldn’t do that. The trust funds were set up solely for Anna and Jake, and I don’t think it’s right to take money from them that their late mother intended for their future.”

He did suggest working with his wife to come up with a strategy for how they can save more money for Ethan and Sophie, but she got mad at him and said he’s treating Ethan and Sophie like they’re less than his own kids.

She also threw it in his face that he is “playing favorites” with his own children, which is not what he’s doing here at all.

Their fight got more heated when his wife’s parents decided to weigh in, calling him greedy and insisting he should care for all of their kids in a fair way.

Jake and Anna have since caught wind of the fight about their trust funds, which makes them feel uneasy and like their entire stepfamily resents them for the money.

“I feel torn because I love my stepkids and want them to succeed, but I also want to honor the intentions behind the money their mother left for them,” he continued.

He’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to want to keep the trust funds exclusively for his own children and not allow his stepchildren to have access to the money.

