Looks Like Men Need To Be Married More Than Women Do, According To These Relationship Experts

Have you ever heard of Drs. John and Julie Gottman? They’re married relationship experts behind the Gottman Institute, which you also might have come across.

They’ve dedicated five decades to researching what it means to have a long, successful relationship, and they help couples put this into practice.

Drs. John and Julie are experts at fixing marriages in distress and helping you build a bond that’s healthier and more centered on love instead of whatever problems are causing a rift between you and your significant other.

They recently had a chat with Steven Bartlett, a podcaster and entrepreneur, and then they got around to discussing what gender needs to be married more.

Steven actually kicked off the video posted to TikTok with the bold statement that “men need marriage more than women.”

He then detailed that the stereotypical perks of marriage are something men still find extremely important, whereas women don’t need those same things from a man anymore.

“She can kind of get that herself because society shifted where it’s not a case that the woman stays at home and raises the kids all the time,” Steven noted about women as a whole.

“Now that the woman’s got her own money, her own independence, she can leave you.”

Dr. John Gottman weighed in and acknowledged that Steven was right about that before remarking that usually, for men, their wives are their only confidants. On the flip side, women have stronger support stemming from their social circles.

Dr. John Gottman went on to outline that one thing is exactly the same for men and women, which levels the playing field: they require relationships that are “high quality” as well as full of love and commitment.

“But, you know, guys can survive in a relationship that is not as good, and they can get a lot out of it, whereas women can’t,” Dr. John Gottman continued.

Dr. Julie Gottman added that men quite often seek out women who can attend to their needs, such as doing laundry, cooking, and cleaning.

Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Gottman then agreed that men really like women who can listen to them before Dr. Julie Gottman threw in there that helping to solve problems at work or being able to vent about stressful situations ranks up there for men, too.

What do you think? Do men need marriage more than women, and what do you think are the most important qualities when it comes to your partner?