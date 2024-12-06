On A Third Date With A Guy, He Tried To Touch Her In Her Sleep, Then Kicked Her Out In The Middle Of The Night

po ma - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Carol Moon, who goes by @carolmoonsworld on TikTok, recently went out on a third date with a guy, and it was honestly a really good time. Well, at least it began that way, but as the night wore on, this guy turned into a creep.

Their date kicked off with Carol and this guy heading to a dine-in cinema to see a movie. They had dinner and drinks, then went to a country-themed bar, which Carol was super excited about.

At the bar, they line danced and had a ton of fun. His apartment was located close to the bar, and Carol hadn’t been over there before. Carol was the one who asked if they could head over to his house, as she was feeling pretty exhausted.

Back at this place, Carol fell asleep on his sofa, leaving up against his shoulder. He woke her up, and suggested that they call it a night and offered to let her sleep in his bed.

“I’m comfortable and I’m cozy with this guy,” Carol explained. Remember, they had three excellent dates already, so she had no reason to think this guy had bad intentions.

It’s pretty hard to put on a show for that many dates in a row, and this guy seemed to be nothing but nice to Carol.

Back in his room, this guy sweetly kissed Carol on the cheek and wished her goodnight. Carol drifted back off to dream land from there.

Around an hour later, this guy throws the light on, which woke Carol up. She asked him why the light was turned on, and he responded that her Uber would be arriving in 10 minutes.

Confused, Carol asked him if he really wanted her to leave, and he said he did. Carol’s heart started racing, as she questioned him about what had happened to make him want her out of there in the middle of the night.

He didn’t give her an answer, which really triggered her. She walked out into his living room, still attempting to get him to open up.

He continued to stay silent, but he exited the living room and went back to his bedroom as Carol took a seat on the couch.

Carol kept on trying to get this guy to tell her what was going on, and then she started to get mad at him. She asked him if he never wanted to see her after that, which he indicated was his wish.

But then he began recording her with his cell phone!

With one minute to go until the Uber showed up, this guy opened up his front door and tried to kick Carol out into the dark.

Not wanting to go outside and wait in the middle of absolutely nowhere, Carol mentioned she would stay inside until she could see the car.

So, he held the door open while Carol awkwardly stood there. Shaking, Carol asked one last time for this guy to clue her in on how this had gone so south.

Looking Carol in her eyes, he blurted out that he had cuddled with her and tried to kind of hook up with her, but she had been “cold.”

Just take note of what he means by that – Carol was passed out and asleep while this guy tried to put the moves on her.

Carol foggily recalled him putting his hands on her while she was sleeping, and she wriggled away from him. He then confirmed that he had attempted to do something while Carol was not even awake.

“He’s like sneering at me at this point,” Carol said. “Just as regal as I can manage, I walk away down the steps, I check the license plate, and I get into this car.”

“What’s crazy is that I absolutely would have and was planning to sleep with this man. If I had been awake and he had tried to touch me, we probably would have gone somewhere. But you didn’t touch me while I was awake, you touched me while I was asleep.”

Carol was in disbelief over all the red flags that popped up right after he frighteningly tried to prey on her. Make no mistake, this guy came across as nothing but a gentleman to Carol on their three dates they had before this chilling incident at his home.

Carol is warning you to be careful out there after this happened to her. Oh, and she’s not planning on going back to a guy’s place until they’re like 12 dates in.

What made me feel bad is that Carol added in the description that she almost didn’t share her video for fear of being judged for going to this guy’s house.

You can’t judge her for something she couldn’t control – nefarious intentions from her date.

“Like I get it and being careful is important, but girls shouldnt have to be Sherlock Holmes or fearful at every turn in order to avoid being mistreated,” Carol added.

What do you think, and what’s the scariest date you’ve ever been on?

@carolmoonsworld I was hesitant to post this because i dont want to hear people saying that this is my own fault for going back to his place and falling asleep. Like i get it and being careful is important but girls shouldnt have to be sherlock holmes or fearful at every turn in order to avoid being mistreated. Men should just be decent and protect women and respect them, why is that too much to ask for #datinghorrorstory #baddate #scaryencounters ? original sound – Carol Moon