She And Her Boyfriend Broke Up Because He Doesn’t Want Kids, But She’s Willing To Give Up Being A Mom To Get Back Together With Him

nyul - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Being on the same page about kids is a reason many people I personally know have broken up, and that’s why this 35-year-old woman split with her 37-year-old boyfriend.

She dated her wonderful boyfriend for six months, and they had the kind of chemistry that was off the charts. They never had problems communicating, and they held a lot of respect for one another.

She felt that her relationship with her boyfriend was exciting and positive. Back when they initially began seeing one another, she mentioned that she really wanted to be a mom, but he wasn’t convinced having kids was for him.

“The thing is, I’ve always been unsure about kids, but [I] told him I want the possibility of having one in the future,” she explained.

“Last week, we broke up because he decided kids aren’t something he wants for his life. He did some serious soul-searching and told me as soon as he knew.”

“We didn’t want to break up, but [we] did because of this difference. I’m kicking myself for accepting this and not discussing things on a deeper level.”

Their split was cordial, and they discussed some of the best moments they’ve shared over the last few months before parting ways.

One day later, they kindly checked in to see how the other person was doing. It’s been exactly one week since their breakup, and she’s grieving the loss of such an incredible man.

She’s been reflecting a lot on how he’s impacted her, and he was by far the most amazing boyfriend that she has ever had.

“I want to be with him and would be foolish to let him go. I’ve only ever felt I would want kids with the right guy,” she said.

“But I feel like I’ve met the right guy and would be happy being child-free. I don’t feel I’ll regret this decision, no matter what happens in the future.”

“I’m not taking this decision lightly, and I understand the best and worst-case scenarios with putting myself out there. I want to tell him how I feel. Any advice about how to go forward? How much time do you think is needed before initiating contact?”

It’s not that she wants to change her boyfriend’s mind about having kids, it’s just that she believes she’s willing to forgo being a mom so she can get back together with him.

