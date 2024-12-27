She Blocked Her Husband From Giving Their Daughter Christmas Presents From His Affair Partner

Anneleven - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Unfortunately, this woman just learned that her husband has been cheating on her with one woman who works for him.

Should anyone else find out about her husband’s affair, he will unquestionably lose his job, and his affair partner is well aware of this.

Her husband works as a director, and his affair partner is one of his direct reports. Her husband just received a promotion, though, so her husband’s affair partner now has one more layer of management in between them.

Her husband’s affair partner was the one who spilled the beans to her, and this woman is significantly younger than her husband. Her husband’s affair partner is also aware that they are married and not getting a divorce.

“He has been trying to end it, making [her] want to end it with him so that she doesn’t have a reason to turn him in,” she explained.

“He doesn’t want to end our marriage and be with her and has asked me to be patient while he lets this die.”

Now, she and her husband have three children – a 32-year-old daughter, a 21-year-old son, and a 10-year-old daughter.

Her oldest daughter recently found out that she’s pregnant, and after her daughter shared the news with her husband, he spiraled out of control.

She suspects that her daughter’s pregnancy is what set her husband off and caused him to have an affair in the first place.

“Up until 6 months ago, when the affair started, we were very happy [and] had a great, solid marriage,” she added.

“But it was great overall and even he admits it and that he lost his mind when he found out he was going to be a grandfather and turned 53.”

“He says that he doesn’t want to lose the life that we have built together all of these years and he doesn’t want to lose the love and respect of the kids. He also doesn’t want anything to mar the joy of the first baby for the oldest daughter, she has struggled with infertility and IVF treatments.”

So, she hasn’t shared the news of her husband’s affair with anyone, but her youngest daughter can tell that something isn’t quite right.

Her youngest used to be her husband’s entire world and was a total daddy’s girl. Her husband complained in the past when her youngest would spend too much time at a friend’s house instead of with him – that’s how close their bond used to be.

But then, her husband’s affair partner began filling up all of his free time instead. Her husband stopped spending time with her daughter and started working late on the weekdays, then claiming he had to work weekends, too.

Bizarrely enough, her husband’s affair partner gave him Christmas presents for her youngest daughter, even though her daughter has never met this woman in her life.

Her husband attempted to give the presents to her daughter, but she blocked him from doing this and told him absolutely not.

“He said that I am being unreasonable in saying that no way…is he giving our daughter presents from the other woman. For context, he is 53, and she is 31; he had a stupid midlife crisis and has lost his mind,” she continued.

Anyway, she pointed out to her husband that he can donate the toys instead, and he’s not happy with that suggestion.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to prevent her husband from giving her daughter the gifts from his affair partner.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read