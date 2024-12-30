She Doesn’t Want Her Dad’s Inheritance Since He Left Her With Three Rules In Order To Get It

kues1 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Several months back, this woman’s dad ended up passing away, and she was never that close to him.

Their bond was complex, as her dad was extremely controlling and could not deal if something happened to not go the way he wanted it to.

So after his passing, his will was read, and she was astonished to learn that her dad gave her three rules to abide by in order to get her inheritance.

If she could meet the three things her dad outlined in his will, she could have his house and a serious chunk of cash.

The three rules were she had to move into her dad’s home and reside there for a minimum of five years, she was not allowed to rent out or sell any house she owned in the process, and she had to agree to care for her dad’s dog, a huge mastiff that she dislikes.

“While I understand that the dog was important to him, I’m not in a position to uproot my life to meet these conditions,” she explained.

“I have my own home, a stable life in another city, and I don’t want to disrupt everything just to follow his wishes. Plus, taking care of that dog would be a huge responsibility, and I don’t think it’s fair to impose that on me.”

“I decided to decline the inheritance. Now, my family is furious with me. They say I’m being ungrateful, that my father worked hard to leave us something, and that I should have respected his wishes. Some have even accused me of being selfish for not “making an effort” to preserve the family legacy.”

She just felt that the rules her dad imposed on the inheritance were completely absurd, and she was not interested in seriously changing her life to meet them.

She’s left feeling guilty, though, for not doing what it took to get the inheritance, so she’s curious if she messed up.

