She Doesn’t Want To Let Her Mom Move In With Her After She Sold Her House And Has Minimal Money Left Over

Over the last few years, this 25-year-old woman has done her best to work her heart out so she can provide a good life for herself.

She moved out of her childhood home a couple of years back and has been on her own ever since. Now, her 52-year-old mom has always been pretty erratic with how she does things, and when it comes to money, she’s exceptionally unstable.

“Growing up, she always made financial choices without consulting anyone, even when they affected the whole family,” she explained.

And then, her mom sold her childhood home without informing her or her two little brothers, who are 18 and 20. Her mom didn’t say anything to them until the paperwork was finished, and she no longer owned the home.

As for why she chose to sell, she thought it would give her a new beginning, and she could live somewhere much warmer.

She understands her mom can do whatever she wants, but her mom planned poorly and now expects her to step in to save her from herself.

“The thing is, she sold it way under market value because she wanted to close the deal quickly, and now she has very little money left after paying off some old debts,” she added.

“She called me last week saying her new “plan” didn’t work out and asking if she could move in with me “just for a few months until she figures things out.”

“I flat-out said no. I live in a small apartment, and honestly, I don’t trust her to “figure things out” because she never does. She called me selfish and said I’m abandoning her in her time of need, but honestly, I feel like this is just another example of her bad decisions catching up to her.”

Her brothers are both mad at her mom, and they aren’t able to pitch in since they’re both in college currently. Some of her other family members have since contacted her to say she’s not grateful for her mom while pushing her to try to care for her since they believe it’s her obligation as the oldest child.

One of her aunts even went so far as to tell her she wouldn’t be where she is now without the “sacrifices” her mom made for her.

She adores her mom, but she’s exhausted from being pulled into the volatility that is her life. She’s left wondering if she’s mean for not allowing her mom to move into her apartment and if she should change her mind and do something to assist her.

