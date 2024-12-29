She Exposed A Guy To His Wife For Cheating, But She’s Doubting That She Did The Right Thing

This 21-year-old girl recently signed up for a dating app, which is something she has never done before. A couple of her friends suggested she give it a shot, and their advice was if she didn’t come across any interesting guys after one week on the app, she could simply delete the thing.

She considered their words for some time before choosing to hop on the app and check it out. Several days after she created her account, she had no matches.

But then she came across a really hot man, and they ended up matching. She found out that he was 26, and they spent the next two weeks chatting through the app before he asked for her Snapchat info.

“I personally don’t use my Snapchat to communicate with people I don’t know. I mainly post my daily activities on my private story and text like two people,” she explained.

“Anyway, I asked him if he wanted to give me his Instagram instead because of that, but he insisted on giving me his Snapchat. I thought this was odd.”

He provided her with a name but then stated that it was his old account and then gave her a different one. She figured that was weird of him to do, and she did not add him through Snapchat.

She decided to check him out through Instagram, though and found that the account he claimed was old and was, in fact, his current Instagram handle.

“Anyway, I saw that he was married, had a one-year-old daughter, and a dog. The white picket fence dream,” she added.

“And he was on a dating app telling me to send him [steamy] pictures and never once mentioned him having a child at the very least.”

“I scrolled through and found his wife’s page and sent her a DM with all of the proof from a burner account. There’s no way he would find my Instagram or any other socials, because my username doesn’t have my real name in it, and my page is also private, so I think I’m in the clear.”

Although she did expose this man for cheating on his wife, she’s doubting that she did the right thing. On occasion, she has heard from people who believe it’s best not to get involved like that, which is weighing on her.

But if she puts herself in this woman’s shoes, she would want someone to inform her if her husband was speaking to women through dating apps.

