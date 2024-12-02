She Feels Disrespected After Her Fiancé’s Mom Pushed For A Prenup

Cindy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

It’s been three years that this 28-year-old woman has been with her 32-year-old fiancé, and she would have said their relationship was rock solid, but that all changed recently.

Six months ago, her fiancé got down on one knee, and she was thrilled to begin planning for what their shared future will look like.

A week ago, though, her fiancé blindsided her by bringing up a prenup, and this is something they have never discussed in the past.

“At first, I tried to keep an open mind,” she explained. “He recently inherited some money from his father, so I thought maybe he was just being cautious.”

“But I later overheard a conversation he had with his mom, where she implied I might not have the “right intentions.”

“He admitted she’s the one who suggested the prenup to “protect him,” and while he says it’s not personal, it feels deeply personal to me.”

The thing is, she’s been financially independent throughout their whole relationship. She actually helped pitch in and pay for the bills they split when her fiancé fell on hard times with his business.

It has never been about her fiancé’s money. What’s important to her is being with him and having mutual trust.

She adores her fiancé and can see the practicality of having a prenup in place. However, how her fiancé addressed this with her feels like a slap in the face.

She’s not sure how to tell him she feels disrespected in a way that will not drive a wedge between them. She’s also scared that the prenup will start their marriage off on the wrong foot.

What advice do you have for her?

