She Feels Guilty For Serving Her Husband With Divorce Papers Right After His Dad’s Funeral

Davide Angelini - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 40-year-old woman doesn’t have any hatred for her husband, but she sure does hate that he lacks motivation and is overall quite lazy.

He invests his free time into playing sports or watching videos while she’s stuck doing all of their household chores alone.

She works full-time and is the breadwinner in their family, while her husband only works four hours a day and doesn’t want to do more.

She earns three times what her husband does salary-wise, and she’s been pleading with him for years to please just do more.

“My husband’s father recently passed away. Leading to my father-in-law’s death, he was struggling with a lot of health issues,” she explained.

“This meant that my husband gave money to his family every month, which was 20% of his salary. Sometimes more. He has siblings, yes. But all of them are struggling financially.”

“I pay for almost everything at home. His share is for the weekly food supply, which is about 40% of his salary. We live a simple life. I try to save as much money as possible. I’ve been telling him that he really needs a full-time job to earn more.”

In order for her husband to land a full-time job in his industry, he was required to take a test and pass. She spent her own money on a course for her husband to participate in so he could prepare for the upcoming test, but he didn’t put the time in.

When he took the test, he promptly failed, which hardly surprised her. But it did upset her that there she was, doing everything to help him, and he couldn’t even get out of his own way.

After her husband’s dad passed away, her husband approached her, wanting her to fund a lavish funeral, as he didn’t have a lot of money saved up.

She spent an entire month of her salary on her father-in-law’s funeral, which her husband didn’t see as problematic, as he knows she’s been able to save up a lot of money.

Frankly, funding the funeral was the straw that broke the camel’s back for her.

“I just suddenly realized that I’m tired and sick of it. I felt used and abused,” she added. “After I gave him money from my savings, I thought about the trips I could have gone to with that money.”

“All the time, I decided to skimp and not splurge on things I wanted for myself just so I could save money. Am I selfish for thinking this way?”

“After the funeral, I served him divorce papers. He was so emotionally devastated, but I was just done. I feel guilty, though. But I don’t think he deserves another chance after I’ve given him several in the past.”

