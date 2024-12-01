She Flipped Out On Her Fiancé And Said They’re Done After He Agreed To Give His Ex A Second Child

Andrii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 23-year-old girl is currently engaged to her 25-year-old fiancé, and her fiancé has a four-year-old kid with his ex-girlfriend.

His ex-girlfriend has since moved on and is also engaged…but to a woman. Her fiancé’s ex and child live in a city located seven hours away from them.

Two weeks ago, her fiancé’s ex FaceTimed the two of them with what she calls an absolutely insane question. Her fiancé’s ex wanted to know if her fiancé could donate to her and her fiancée so that they could have a second child.

Her fiancé’s ex would really love to have another child who is related to her firstborn, which was her reasoning behind the question.

She was wildly uneasy about this, and she and her fiancé politely said no to his ex. She then mentioned to her fiancé why she felt so upset about the ask.

Her fiancé reassured her that he would not move forward with donating since she didn’t want him to. Unfortunately, over the last couple of days, they have been arguing so badly that they have since agreed to go on a break from one another.

A day after they came to this conclusion, her fiancé phoned up his ex and said that he actually changed his mind and he’s willing to give her a second child.

He did all of this without informing her. Earlier today, her fiancé stated that he is going to father another child with his ex (they’re still on that break, by the way).

“I freaked out and told him we are officially over, and he’s ruined everything,” she explained. “And he said it was a mistake, and he’ll call her and tell her he’s changed his mind and he’s not going to do it ’cause he doesn’t want to lose me over this.”

“I just feel like the damage is done, and I don’t know how to feel anymore. How can I forgive him for something so insane?”

