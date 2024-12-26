She Freaked Out On Her Husband For Putting Notes In Their Kids’ Christmas Presents Announcing Their Divorce

This woman has been married to her husband for quite some time, and she’s ready to call it quits and make their divorce official.

She and her husband regularly argue, which isn’t out of the ordinary, but her husband thrives on complaining and issuing demands while treating her like she’s not exactly his partner in that he makes important choices without her input and acts like she doesn’t exist.

Their marriage has been in the toilet, which is hardly breaking news, but then her husband received a diagnosis that made her finally want to walk away from him.

This diagnosis is due to a medical condition her husband is suffering from, which is purely physical and not anything that impacts him mentally.

“While I sympathized with his condition, I knew this was gonna be the end of our marriage. I knew I could not handle this version of him with his condition and all,” she explained.

Being sick will even more negatively impact her husband’s mood, and considering how needy and controlling he already is, things are about to get a whole lot worse, and she doesn’t want to sign up for that.

She ultimately informed her husband that she would like to get divorced, and while he listened to her, he instantly became bitter about it.

He already is pretty hateful towards her, so this is hardly new for her to deal with. They chose to tell their children after Christmas about their impending split so they wouldn’t have to burden the kids during the most wonderful time of the year.

But in an act of vengeance, her husband announced the news of their divorce by sticking a note in the Christmas presents of their kids, who are 13 and 15. When their kids opened up those boxes, they were devastated.

“Their dad printed this on paper and put the papers in their gift boxes,” she said. “It was horrible. Especially the way he worded it: “Merry Christmas, your mom is divorcing me.”

“The house turned into a crying mess. He wasn’t even there; he went to get coffee or whatever. He knew what was gonna happen (thus, he left the house in the morning)…I didn’t know what to do; I tried my best to get them to calm down, then called [my] mom.”

When her husband returned home, she completely freaked out on him and accused him of being a “psycho” for ruining Christmas like this for their kids. She also ripped the notes to shreds in the process of berating him.

She pointed out how this only served to underscore how terrible his personality is. Sadly, her kids have a negative opinion of her now following the announcement and believe that she’s divorcing her husband due to his medical condition.

Her kids are currently not talking to her, and her in-laws have since gotten roped into the drama. Her husband informed all of his family members that she said he was a psycho and screamed at him for letting the kids know about the divorce.

Her in-laws all laced into her, and her mother-in-law has always hated her guts, so this was just the icing on the cake for her mother-in-law.

Her mother-in-law said if her bond with her kids is wrecked, it’s her own fault, and she’s already a trash mom and wife as it is. Her husband is moving somewhere new right now, and her kids are staying with her mom.

Her daughter is totally a daddy’s girl, so she’s worried about how she will perceive her in the future.

“I’m feeling utterly devastated right now but started to think that my outburst was unnecessary…and calling him psycho and causing a scene instead of de-escalating the situation,” she added.

