She Got Hot And Heavy With A Guy But Dumped Him When She Found Out That He Was Dating Other Girls

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two months back, this 31-year-old woman met a 35-year-old guy through a dating app, and everything started out rainbows and unicorns.

She quickly got hot and heavy with him, and he started spending four evenings a week at her place, so it truly seemed to her that they were moving in a serious direction.

He has a 10-month-old son, who he began telling her more and more about, and he shared other intimate details with her, which served to underscore that they were beyond hookup buddies.

“Things were promising. Last week, I came home for the holidays, and I’ll be here until the end of this week. He dropped me off at the airport and everything,” she explained.

“But since I’ve been here, things have been weird. He goes MIA for 12 hours at a time, which he did once before, but apologized for it. He also did not wish me a Merry Christmas. This just isn’t the behavior I expect from a guy I’m sleeping with and spending so much time with.”

“He and I made a TikTok together, and he posted it to his story the day after Christmas, and he told me some girl asked if I was his sister, and he told her I’m his friend. Yesterday, he created a playlist with cute love songs. He titled it with the name we said we’d name a future daughter.”

Yikes, right? He’s basically living with her part-time; they’re clearly quite romantic, and yet he referred to her as only a friend.

That’s not what she was expecting at all, and then he proceeded to disappear for the next 12 hours following that conversation about the playlist.

Earlier this morning, she questioned him about whether or not he had been on a date and if that was the reason why he stopped speaking to her so abruptly.

“He was so offended and essentially said it’s too soon for me to expect him to not go on dates,” she continued.

“I told him fine, but [sleeping together] is off the table, and I will explore other options. He said, “No, I don’t want you exploring options, and I want you when I see you.” Not sure if he was joking or if he just downright doesn’t respect me.”

She truly had no problem with how he responded to her – it’s not that she was upset with him dating other people, it’s just that she has no interest in putting her health at risk in continuing to sleep with him while he’s seeing other girls.

What did upset her, though, is that this was an opportunity for him to bridge a conversation about exclusivity, which seemed to be where they were trending, but he didn’t bring up wanting to commit to her at all.

She can’t help but feel like he intentionally led her on, and after she laid down the law, he didn’t even try to fight for her.

“I ended it, and he did not respond. Did I jump the gun by expecting exclusivity at this point?” she wondered.



