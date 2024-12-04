She Had The Creepiest Experience In The Basement Of A Psychiatric Building, But Then The Security Guard Told Her There Wasn’t A Lower Level

Hannah Rose goes by @hnnuhrose on TikTok, and she has a creepy story from back when she was an EMT. She had a 50-year-old female partner at the time who absolutely did not believe in anything paranormal.

One day, Hannah and her partner had to transport a patient who was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric hospital to a new facility.

The new facility was better suited for a longer stay, and when Hannah and her partner pulled up in front of this place, Hannah said she’s never seen a home like it before in her life.

The house was a wooden Victorian home like something straight out of the 2006 movie Monster House. It was spooky looking, for sure, but things got even weirder when Hannah went inside.

Hannah’s patient was having a really tough time, and she begged Hannah not to leave her in the house. This patient claimed to “see things,” and she sobbed, but Hannah had no choice.

“We’re taking her up to the room, and the whole time, she’s just sobbing this poor girl,” Hannah explained in her video.

“My partner just kind of attributed that to obviously she didn’t want to be in another mental health institution.”

After dropping the patient off, Hannah and her partner climbed into the elevator, and there were only buttons for three options: floor 1, floor 2, and floor 3.

They selected the first-floor option, but when the elevator arrived at that level, the doors did not open, and the elevator kept on descending.

When the doors finally opened, it was completely pitch black. Hannah thought they were in the basement, and it was quiet, except for the sound of a machine somewhere off in the distance.

Hannah pushed the bottom as fast as she could to try to get out of there, and then Hannah and her partner started hearing slow footsteps walking through the dark.

Hannah and her partner frantically pushed all the buttons, hoping to get the door to close, but they were not succeeding. The footsteps got closer and closer.

“They are about to come in the elevator light, the footsteps are about to come in the elevator light, and then finally it closes,” Hannah said.

Back on the first floor, Hannah and her partner were frightened as Hannah informed the security guard that something was up with the elevator.

Hannah mentioned they had gone down to the basement, and the security guard just looked at her and said they didn’t have one.

Back in the ambulance, Hannah and her partner were stunned. They never spoke of that day again.