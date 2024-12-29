She Informed Her Cousin That Her Haunted Dolls And Creepy House Are Why Nobody Comes To Visit, Which Hurt Her Feelings

Iurii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 26-year-old woman has a cousin named Jessica, who is two years older than her, and Jessica has forever been, well, unconventional.

When Jessica was little, she dragged around a Barbie without a head and said the doll was “her guardian,” so she definitely got branded as a weirdo.

She and the rest of their family members figured Jessica would grow out of being a strange child, but that never happened.

“Fast forward to adulthood, and her quirkiness has escalated into [a] full-blown obsession with haunted dolls,” she explained.

“Jessica now owns over 30 of these “spirited” dolls, which she insists are occupied by the souls of the departed.”

“She gives them names, hosts “tea parties” for them, and even dedicates Instagram posts to them with captions like, “Evelyn is feeling mischievous today!” (Yes, Evelyn is one of her dolls.)”

When they have family events, Jessica is quick to whine about how nobody ever wants to come over to her home.

Jessica maintains that she suspects it’s either due to everyone being envious of how interesting her life is or because she lives very far away in her mind (which boils down to a 20-minute car ride).

In reality, it’s none of those things that are causing the family to stay far away from Jessica’s house – it’s that where Jessica lives is horrifying, and not just because of her haunted dolls.

“The walls are covered in Victorian-style wallpaper she put up to “match the vibe” of the dolls,” she added.

“Dim lighting, creepy porcelain faces staring at you from every shelf, and Jessica talking to them like they’re her roommates—it’s like stepping into a low-budget horror film.”

This year, during Christmas, Jessica launched into a tirade about how upsetting it is that she has no visitors, most likely because of her spirituality.

Jessica pointed out that she feels extremely alone and that it’s unfortunate that society simply lacks an understanding of people like her, who are empaths.

She finally got fed up with Jessica’s nonsense, so she brought her back to reality and set the record straight on why she’s lonely.

“I finally had enough and said, “Jessica, no one visits you because your house looks like a shrine to nightmare fuel. It’s not ‘society,’ it’s you. No one wants to be stared down by haunted dolls while drinking coffee,” she continued.

“She gasped like I’d just slapped her, and my mom hissed, “Not the time, dear.” But my uncle snorted into his eggnog, and my younger cousin whispered, “Finally, someone said it.”

“Jessica stormed off, and later that night, she posted a vague Facebook status about how “some people can’t handle women embracing their divine femininity through spiritual connections.” She also uploaded a TikTok of her holding one of the dolls, tearfully declaring, “They might not love you, Evelyn, but I do.”

Now, her loved ones have branded her villainous for telling Evelyn the truth, but she doesn’t feel the need to apologize.

Evelyn has since started tagging her in not-so-subtle memes about poisonous family members throughout the last several days.

Her mom thinks she should say sorry to Jessica for the sake of maintaining some “peace,” though her dad believes someone had to confront Jessica.

She’s left wondering if it was rude of her to inform Jessica that her haunted dolls and creepy house are what prevent her from having people drop by.

