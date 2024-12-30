She Lost It After Her Husband’s Friend Kept Calling Her His Ex-Wife’s Name

zinkevych - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, this 32-year-old woman tied the knot with her 35-year-old husband. Their marriage has been amazing, though her husband’s 36-year-old best friend, Jake, has become problematic.

Though Jake is kind to her overall, he continuously calls her by her husband’s ex-wife’s name (Laura) instead of her own name.

Now, her husband divorced Laura five years back, which happened prior to her even knowing her husband. She never got to meet Laura, although her husband mentioned that Jake and Laura were good friends.

However, Jake and Laura have not seen one another or hung out since the divorce was made final. This means Jake has gone years since seeing Laura.

“My husband says Jake just “slips up” sometimes because he’s known Laura for years,” she explained. “The first time it happened, I let it go. The second and third times, I corrected him politely.”

Despite her continuously correcting Jake for calling her the wrong name, and an insulting one at that, Jake kept referring to her as Laura.

One night, she and her husband were out to dinner with Jake, and he referred to her as Laura three times in a row.

She pointed out that he was wrong every single time, and when she did, he would laugh and make an excuse for himself that it’s hard to break the pattern.

“Finally, I snapped and told Jake, “My name is [my name], not Laura, and if you can’t respect that, maybe you shouldn’t come around anymore.” He looked shocked, and my husband told me later that I embarrassed Jake in front of everyone,” she added.

“Now Jake is saying I overreacted and that it was an innocent mistake, but I’m not so sure. My husband is torn—he understands why I’m upset but thinks I should’ve handled it more privately.”

She no longer believes that Jake is innocently calling her Laura, and she suspects he’s not over Laura being kicked out of their group of friends following the divorce.

It has crossed her mind that perhaps Jake dislikes her, though she can’t understand why. She has done her best to show him grace, but she just snapped since it kept on happening.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to publicly lose it on Jake after he couldn’t get her name straight.

