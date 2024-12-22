She Received Two 911 Calls About A Woman Walking Along A Snowy Rural Road At Night, But There Were No Footprints Or Evidence Of Her Being There

This woman works as a 911 dispatcher, and last winter, she received two freaky calls about an elderly woman walking along a snowy rural road one night.

The first call came to her from a man who was driving past the milepost marker 51 on this road at 10:15 in the evening.

The man told her over the phone that he witnessed an elderly woman with a cane, dressed in a black coat, walking north.

“This is a rural area between two small towns. The closest house was a few miles away. He was heading [in] the opposite direction to work, or he would have stopped,” she explained.

“He was worried because it was cold, and she seemed elderly, and there were no cars around. I had a deputy out with a one-vehicle accident a few miles south, so he said he would go check after the tow truck cleared his accident and he opened the road again.”

There are sadly a lot of car accidents on that rural road the man saw the woman walking down, and it’s extremely isolated.

Exactly thirty minutes later, she got a second call about the strange woman. This time, a woman was on the other end of the line, saying she had been at milepost marker 56.

This woman saw the same elderly woman trudging through the snow, once more heading north on that rural road.

The woman who called insisted she never gives rides to people she doesn’t know, so she didn’t stop, but she was worried about the ghostly woman.

It was freezing cold and snowing outside, so it was not the best condition to be walking around out in.

“I called [the] state police, and they had their own wreck at milepost 60 and had not seen any old lady walking in the snow,” she added.

“He said he would check when his wreck cleared. A half hour later, My deputy cleared his call and drove to MP 60, spoke to the state trooper but never saw any old lady walking, no obvious foot prints or other evidence of any wrecks. We don’t know where she came from or where she went.”

