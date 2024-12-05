She Saw Her Husband’s Friend Kiss Him On The Neck Twice At A Party, And She’s Doubting The Innocence Of It

deagreez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Kissing overall is a romantic gesture, and it’s not something done among friends unless, of course, you’re into cheek kisses.

Taking it a step further, there are certain spots where you can kiss someone, and there’s no way you can claim it was done in friendship.

Now, raise your hand if you also think kissing a person’s neck cannot be misconstrued as anything but romantic.

Well, this 41-year-old woman is left doubting the innocence of her 39-year-old husband’s friendship after his female friend kissed him on the neck not once but twice at a party, and she saw the whole thing.

She tied the knot with her husband over a decade ago, and her husband is completely a social butterfly. He loves spending time with his friends, and they throw a lot of dinners and birthday parties together.

As for her, she works crazy hours and rarely gets time off, so her husband does a lot of hanging out with his friends by himself and without her present.

Her husband’s friends threw him a birthday party recently and extended an invitation to her, so she ended up going.

“While they were dancing and drinking at the stage, one of his friends (37F) kissed his neck, and I saw my husband turning towards her with some words,” she explained.

“Then, that lady whispered in his ear that she loved him back and put another kiss (bite-like) on his neck. I was quite shocked and probably disclosed my feelings, so my husband came nearby to see if something was wrong.”

She wordlessly walked over to the bathroom so she could wash off her face and take a moment to compose herself in private.

She then went back to the party and joined everyone on the dance floor, as she was afraid of ruining her husband’s fun.

He was clearly having a wonderful time, and when she did question her husband about his friend leaning in to kiss his neck twice that evening, he claimed to have not recalled that happening.

He then stated it was friendly on his friend’s part to kiss him since they are best friends, after all. She’s struggling to buy that these kisses were wholesome in nature.

Do you think she should believe this was all innocent kisses between friends? Or should she be worried that there’s something more going on?

I’m inclined to believe her husband and his friend crossed a line here. If I were in her shoes, I would definitely be hurt.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read