She Showed Up For A Date And The Guy Wasn’t There, But Tried To Make Her Get In An Uber With Three Strange Men He Claimed Were His Friends

I am worried about women and their ability to stay safe out there while dating after hearing this story from a woman named Claire, who goes by @quesoscorpio on TikTok.

Claire matched with a guy on a dating app, and they talked for quite some time. Then, last Wednesday was supposed to have been their first date.

On Wednesday morning, this guy mentioned he and his friends were going to a Christmas bar prior to their date, so he asked Claire to meet up with them there first.

Claire admits this should have been a major red flag to her, but she already had committed to their date and wanted to see it through.

She didn’t have a problem spending time with his friends, as she says you never know if one of the friends might be more attractive.

Half an hour prior to the date, she asked the guy to meet her outside of the bar so she wouldn’t have to awkwardly wander around looking for him.

He agreed, but 10 minutes later, he said nevermind he most likely would be in the bathroom by then, so he mentioned his friend would meet her.

Claire responded by wanting to know why he would need to spend the next 20 minutes in the bathroom. It struck her as super strange, and she told him she wasn’t alright with that.

Claire laid down the law and said if he wasn’t planning on being out there waiting for her, she would turn around and head home, so he quickly agreed to make sure he was the one outside instead of his friend.

Claire got to the bar, and one guy was standing outside, but it was not her date. Two other guys then walked outside, and when she approached them, she started nervously chit-chatting, expecting her date to show up or trying to gauge if these guys knew her date.

“They are not showing any signs that they are affiliated with this dude whatsoever,” Claire explained in her video.

“So I walk inside, it’s empty. It seems like a huge crowd of people just left or something, so I immediately walk into the bathroom and text him like, ‘Where are you? You’re supposed to be outside; there’s no one in here; you’re not in here.'”

This guy responded that he was not there and that he had gone to a different bar. He suggested that Claire get into an Uber with his three friends and head over to the bar he was at.

But the guys she spoke to outside didn’t even know who she was, so things were getting too weird for her.

Claire would never get into an Uber with random strange men, and regardless, by the time she walked outside of the bar, those guys were no longer standing there.

So, she went home, and her date called her, offering to pay for a ride for her to come to the bar. He then said he wanted to make sure she was still in a good mood and that they could have fun, meaning he wanted to come over to her place and hook up. Claire just laughed and hung up the phone.

“When did he think that was ok?” Claire wondered. “You’re going on a date with a girl, and you’re not even going to be at the place you told her to be at at that time?”

That whole experience leaves Claire never wanting to try dating again, but who can blame her?

“Like, first off, why am I chasing you all over the place? That’s the first sign to go home,” one person commented on Claire’s video.

“That actually strikes me as a scam or something more dangerous. I’m glad you didn’t see it through,” someone else said.

“You almost got kidnapped…..,” a third person chillingly remarked.

“The audacity of him expecting some “fun” just [because] he paid for an Uber – nope,” another person weighed in.

