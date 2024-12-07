She Slept With A Married Guy, But She’s Debating Telling His Wife Since She’s Worried About Wrecking 15 Years Of Marriage

Last night, this 23-year-old girl was on an obscure site dedicated to hookups, and she was looking to have a good time.

She split up with her boyfriend a week ago, so she was trying to forget about him by seeing someone new, which seemed like the perfect strategy.

She does what she can to make sure she stays safe when she decides to move things off the app and into real life, including letting her friends know where she is while meeting guys in public spots.

But at the end of the day, these guys are strangers to her, and she doesn’t truly know a thing about who they really are after briefly knowing them.

She ended up chatting with a 45-year-old guy named Alex on the app, and he came across as a sweet guy. Their conversation was flowing, and he came to pick her up.

“We went to his [place], and it was clear he was extremely wealthy, big house, all the latest tech and fancy everything,” she explained.

“I noticed that a lot of the doors in the house were shut, but I didn’t think anything of it. I also noticed it was really decorated for Christmas; he didn’t seem like a guy [who] would spend time turning his modern home into [a] winter wonderland.”

Alex’s home didn’t appear to be a bachelor pad, and she was under the impression he was single and ready to mingle.

They shared some wine together, and then they hooked up. When they were finished, she caught sight of a picture hanging up on his wall.

It was a photo of a woman in a wedding dress, along with Alex, and she questioned him about who was in the photo.

He responded the bride was his sister, and she believed him. I mean, she did think it was a bit strange, but she didn’t have a reason not to believe Alex.

She slept over at his house, and earlier today, Alex drove her back home. She then looked him up on social media, even though she had to really do some investigating since he never provided her with anything but his first name.

At first glance, Alex did seem single in his profile. But as she clicked around, she uncovered that very photo that was on his wall.

Well, it turns out that the bride’s not Alex’s sister, but his wife, and a week ago, they celebrated 15 years of marriage. She feels silly and terrible, and she’s struggling with whether or not she should tell Alex’s wife.

“Morally, I should tell the wife, but is ONE night worth destroying a 15-year-long marriage?” she wondered.

“Especially when they have a child?? I don’t want to ruin the woman’s life or anything. Also, I want to make it clear I would NEVER, EVER, EVER knowingly hook up with a MARRIED MAN.”

“I was 3 glasses of wine deep when I asked about the wedding picture, and because of some conversations we had earlier in the night, it seemed believable at the time.”

