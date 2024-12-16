She Slipped Up And Told Her Kids Elf On The Shelf Is Only For Bad Little Girls And Boys

TikTok - @thekristalondon -pictured above is Krista in her video

Elf on the shelf has become a beloved Christmas tradition for many families with little ones, and Carol Aebersold is the woman who created this holiday magic.

Carol had a childhood elf figurine that she told her own kids would come to check to see if they were on the naughty or nice list and then let Santa know.

Carol then turned her tradition into a book in 2005 called “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition.” So, that’s the real history behind the elf that we’ve all come to know and love.

Now, a mom by the name of Krista London, who goes by @thekristalondon on TikTok, hilariously slipped up and told her kids that the elf doesn’t come to every family.

Krista giggled at the start of her video and admitted she knows she’s going to get some hate for how she came to no longer participate with the elf in her household.

To be fair, she did it for exactly one holiday season and would routinely wake up in the early hours of the morning, panicking over not having moved the elf.

That year, her toddler daughter touched the elf on a day Krista forgot to move him, and when her daughter questioned her about why the elf hadn’t gone anywhere, Krista blurted out that it was because he died due to her touching him.

Then, one day recently, Krista’s kids asked her why they don’t have the elf in their house (so it seems they conveniently forgot about the past blunder).

Krista admitted that she messed up big time with the answer she gave her kids, so she’s apologizing to moms and dads everywhere for this one.

“I looked at my children, and I was like, “There’s not that many elves to go around; Santa only really gives the elf to families who, you know, they’re not sure if the kids are good or not,'” Krista explained in her video.

“My children look at me, and they’re like, ‘We’re like the good kids?! And the elves go to the bad kids?'”

Well, Krista thinks there’s a chance one of her daughters might show up to school telling her class they’re all the bad kids after this.

In the comments section, parents weighed in with their own elf drama, and it’s pure gold.

“I lost the elf. Realized last night, and had to order one, and left a note saying the elf was attacked by an eagle and was in the hospital but would be here soon,” one mom replied.

“A few years after the elf showed up at our house, she “got a promotion,” and now she trains all the new elves, so she can’t come until the 16th. Only have to deal with it for 8 days now,” a parent added.

“I told my kids it’s cause mommy is scared of elves, and now my daughter tells all her teachers we can’t have an elf on the shelf cause my mom is terrified of elves,” another mom said.

“I am just as terrible: when my kids were little, I would put the Elf down low on a shelf & I let my cats move it at night. It was a surprise for all of us where it was,” someone else weighed in.