She Sobbed When She Opened Up The Silverware Her Boyfriend Bought Her For Christmas Since It Was Such A Thoughtless Gift

anatoliycherkas - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, this 26-year-old woman started dating her 32-year-old boyfriend, and this year marked the very first Christmas they celebrated with one another.

She really did her best to make the holidays thoughtful for her boyfriend, and she picked out some nice presents for him.

She purchased everything on her boyfriend’s wish list for him, and she made sure to get him the exact brands of everything he asked for.

“So, I got him some nice date-night clothes, a good cologne, and an appointment at the nicest massage place in town,” she explained.

“I spent around $300. I was really hoping he would put as much thought into my gift as I did into his. When we started unwrapping our gifts, I noticed that all I got was silverware. Heavy, bulky silverware.”

“I asked him, “Is this it?” and he said yes. I started to cry and asked him, “Why silverware?” He replied, “Well, a few months ago, you complained about us not having enough silverware. So this is a gift for both you and me.”

She began sobbing, as she’s never gotten a thoughtless gift like this before. Her boyfriend promised to buy her something else, like clothing, if she really hated her gift that much.

She responded that he didn’t get it, and he accused her of being a drama queen. She remarked that for Christmas next year, she’s going to purchase silverware for her boyfriend’s Christmas gift.

Still not understanding, he simply said they have some now, so she won’t need to do that.

“I didn’t talk to him for the rest of the evening. I went to bed crying because I truly feel like he doesn’t care about me,” she added.

To make it worse, she saw the receipt, which proved her boyfriend ran out and bought the silverware on Christmas Eve, which made her feel like he just forgot to get her something.

She did give him a list of Christmas presents she would have loved to receive, but silverware didn’t make it to her list. She had things like a plate set, couch, pots and pans, security cameras, and a dresser on her list.

She’s left feeling like her boyfriend was so thoughtless for the holiday season, but she’s wondering if she is blowing this out of proportion.

She is pregnant, so she admits that could be making her so sad about the silverware.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read