She Won $50,000 And Her Boyfriend Thinks She’s Greedy For Not Wanting To Share It With Him

Money does have a way of bringing out the ugly in people. While I’ve never won any kind of money, I’ve heard from people who have that those closest to you can’t help but try to get their hands on it.

This 25-year-old woman just came into $50,000, and she actually won the money off a scratch-off. She’s never been this lucky before, and she was elated to actually win something so special.

Now, she has a 27-year-old boyfriend, whom she has been with for the last two years. They’re not currently living together, though they have been discussing moving in that direction in the near future.

As soon as she informed her boyfriend that she had won a large sum of money, he was thrilled for her, but then it quickly turned into what she could do for him with the winnings.

It started out with him teasing her, saying things like they could buy her a new car or purchase a newer gaming console for them to both use.

“But as the night went on, his jokes got a little more serious. He said things like, “I guess I don’t have to save for that trip to Europe anymore—your treat!” and “Finally, you can help me pay off some of my credit card debt,” she explained.

“I laughed it off initially, but he kept going and started talking about bigger things, like putting a down payment on a house together, all with my winnings.”

“It rubbed me the wrong way, especially since we haven’t even had serious conversations about combining finances.”

She mentioned to her boyfriend that she would be using that $50,000 on herself mainly, such as paying down her student loans or investing it, and he instantly jumped to call her “selfish.”

Her boyfriend insisted that as a couple, they should be willing to share anything and everything, including this money, which he referred to as theirs, not hers.

Her boyfriend stated that he’s been super supportive of her throughout their relationship, which almost was his justification for trying to convince her he should have a say in spending the money.

“The thing is, I bought the ticket with my own money, scratched it myself, and never promised to share it. He’s now calling me greedy and distant, saying this shows I’m not serious about our relationship,” she continued.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for wanting to keep the cash for herself. What do you think? Should she share?

