She’s Convinced The Ghost Of The Woman Whose Grave She Cleaned Up In A Forgotten Cemetery Saved Her Life

limpseofsweden - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Back when this woman named Locs, who goes by @locsbeaa on TikTok, was 16, she lived in a rural part of Texas in the middle of nowhere.

She was gifted a bike for her birthday that year, which was amazing, as it helped her gain a bit of independence.

Half an hour from her house was a forgotten graveyard she came across while riding around out there on the back roads.

The graves inside were all from the late 1800s to early 1900s, and the place was completely overgrown, as well as filthy.

“I started going there once or twice a week, and I started cleaning things up just because I felt bad about these people who were obviously forgotten about,” Locs explained in her video.

“And I remember there were these two headstones that I was specifically attracted to, and I’m assuming the woman died in childbirth or her and her kid must have gotten ill around the same time, but it was like a woman and she, from her birth date to her death date, was literally around like the same age as I am right now.”

“And I was just like, it’s such a shame she died so young, and her baby’s tombstone was like right next to her.”

Now, Locs was never a believer in the other side, and nothing creepy ever happened to her, but one summer day, she was at the graveyard cleaning it up and weeding.

She was by this woman’s grave, and out of nowhere, she was hit with an overwhelming smell of perfume. It felt as if she was transported to a field full of flowers – that’s how intense the smell was.

limpseofsweden – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Locs then had a strong feeling wash over her that she had to get out of the graveyard and should not return. She quickly grabbed her things, hopped on her bike, and rushed home. She heeded the warning and didn’t go back there.

“Two weeks later, it was in the news that a woman who had been jogging along that same road that I rode my bike almost every single day was abducted and killed by somebody,” Locs chillingly added.

“And they never found out who [did it]. And to this day, I really feel like whether it was that woman whose headstone I was cleaning or somebody else in that graveyard who maybe just appreciated the fact that I cared about them gave me that warning to leave and kept that from happening to me.”

“BEFORE you finished your story, I KNEW that woman was trying to protect you,” one person commented on her video.

“That was definitely divine intervention,” someone else said.

“This is the first ghost story that I’ve actually gotten chills from. LOVE this one!!!” a third person exclaimed.