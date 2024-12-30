She’s Divorcing Her Husband After He Found Out He Has An 8-Year-Old Daughter

Angelov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 28-year-old woman has a 29-year-old husband, and they got married a bit more than two years ago. Now, they both have always said they do not want children nor do they want to end up as stepparents or anything of the sort.

A couple of months ago, though, her husband found out that he has an 8-year-old daughter. They confirmed this via a paternity test, and it dawned on her that she could not remain with her husband any longer.

“He saw it coming too, and he tried to convince me to stay, and he tried to make it seem like it should be okay even though he wouldn’t stay in a role reversal (and he admitted it),” she explained.

They got into many fights over this, as her husband wanted to remain married to her and have her pitch in with raising his child.

“He thinks I should be able to handle being a stepmom now. He even said we don’t have to deal with any ex drama,” she added.

This is because the mother of her husband’s child passed away two years ago, and her husband dated this woman for one year during college.

After her husband’s ex passed, her husband’s child was sent to live with one of her aunts before landing with her and her husband.

Her husband’s child has already lived through a lifetime of pain at the tender age of eight, and she’s mad while still grieving the loss of her mom.

Her husband’s child needs more than she can give her, and she just has no interest in trying to raise this little girl at all.

There’s no way she can bring herself to one day love this little girl, which isn’t fair.

“My husband’s family [is] disappointed and have wanted to talk about it, but I told them there’s no changing my mind,” she said.

“I already moved out of the house we lived in because it wasn’t fair to drag it out. We’ve been living apart for months, and I already filed, but he wants me to change my mind, and he wants me to consider therapy to try and work through this. He said I shouldn’t throw our life away together over him having a child he didn’t know about.”

Her husband’s family members have tried their hardest over the last four weeks to get her to change her mind and not follow through with the divorce.

Her mother-in-law even insisted that everyone adores her, and they’re afraid to have her no longer be a part of their family.

Her mother-in-law tried to make her feel better by saying she’s a much tougher woman than she even sees, but that didn’t make her want to reconsider the divorce.

“The whole thing boils down to, though, that even though I do love my husband, I am not happy he has a child with someone else,” she continued.

“She’s dead, yes. There’s no competition or anything there. But I’m not happy that there is a child to begin with, and I don’t believe I would ever feel she’s my own.”

“I always knew raising someone else’s kids wasn’t something I would be willing for. I know this is selfish on my part, and I am fine with that.”

She’s curious if she’s a terrible human being for walking away from her husband since finding out about his daughter.

